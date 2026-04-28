VP Radhakrishnan offers prayers at Tirumala temple

Tirupati: Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Tuesday offered prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple atop Tirumala near here.

He was accorded a warm welcome by Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, along with Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Chairman B.R. Naidu, Executive Officer Muddada Ravichandra and other TTD officials.

A team of temple priests extended a traditional ceremonial welcome, ‘Istikaphal’ to him.

Subsequently, he paid his obeisance to the Dwajasthambham (temple flagpole) and offered prayers. Thereafter, he visited and offered prayers at the shrines of Goddess Vakulamata, Lord Vimana Venkateswara, the Bhashyakara Sannidhi (shrine of the Acharyas), and Lord Yoga Narasimha Swamy.

Later, at the Ranganayakula Mandapam, Vedic scholars rendered ‘Vedasirvachanam’ (Vedic blessings). The TTD Chairman and the EO presented the Vice President with a portrait of the presiding deity, along with ‘Teertha Prasadam’ (sacred water and consecrated food).

The Vice President also visited and offered prayers at the shrine of Bedi Anjaneya Swamy, located directly opposite the main temple.

TTD Additional Executive Officer Venkaiah Chowdary and TTD Board Member Bhanu Prakash Reddy were among those who welcomed the Vice President and facilitated the arrangements for the darshan.

Meanwhile, according to a post on the Vice President’s official ‘X’ account, he prayed for peace, prosperity, and the well-being of all.

The Vice President on Monday addressed the centenary celebrations of Andhra University in Visakhapatnam. He later arrived in Tirupati.

This is the second time that Radhakrishnan has offered prayers at the Tirumala temple after assuming office as Vice President.

He earlier visited Andhra Pradesh on September 24-25, 2025, engaging in a series of cultural and spiritual programmes in Vijayawada and Tirumala.

On September 25, he visited the Tirumala temple and had darshan, praying for the well-being of all citizens. He had also inaugurated the newly constructed Pilgrim Amenities Centre (PAC) ‘Venkatadri Nilayam’ at TTD, in the presence of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, ministers and senior officials.