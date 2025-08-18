Vulgar messages by Darshan’s fans: Actress Ramya demands arrest of all accused

Bengaluru: Actress and former Congress MP Ramya has appealed to the police department to arrest all the accused who brutally trolled her for raising her voice in support of Renuka Swamy’s family against actor Darshan in the sensational fan murder case.

Ramya has lodged a police complaint against 43 social media accounts. The accused had even threatened Ramya with rape.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Monday, Ramya stated, “The vulgar comments have stopped. As public figures, we can ignore some messages. Only seven accused have been arrested, and the rest should also be taken into custody.”

“There is now awareness about standing up to trolls after I lodged the police complaint. Many women have messaged me saying they did not have the courage to file a complaint earlier. After my complaint, people started thinking twice. Previously, no one filed complaints, and they simply deleted their profiles,” Ramya said.

“Now, after the police action, they will think 10 times before posting any comments. Hence, trolling has reduced,” she added.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) Cyber Crime Wing police have arrested seven persons in connection with the case where vulgar messages and videos were posted by actor Darshan’s fans against Kannada actress and former MP Ramya.

Darshan is the second accused in the fan murder case. After the Supreme Court cancelled his bail in the fan murder case, he is currently lodged in Bengaluru Central prison.

The fans of Darshan had targeted Ramya for sharing a post on the fan murder case and commenting that justice should be served.

The police have launched a hunt for others in the case.

Ramya had filed a complaint with Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh on July 28 against actor Darshan’s fans for sending obscene and defamatory messages following her remarks on the fan murder case.

Ramya had said, “I shared news about the Supreme Court’s development regarding actor Darshan’s bail petition to give hope to common people about justice. After that, the trolling began. I have filed this complaint as a voice for women.”

“I have lodged a complaint against 43 social media accounts. Some of them even threatened me with rape. If this can happen to me, what about others? Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh has assured me of action and has transferred the case to the Cyber Crime Wing. Women have the same freedom as men. Actor Darshan should have asked his fans not to post such messages,” she added.

“As celebrities and public figures, we must follow the law and set an example for others. Earlier, superstars Yash and Kichcha Sudeep were also targeted online. I had raised the issue back then, too. Had action been taken earlier, things might not have escalated to this level,” she said.

Ramya further pointed out that many of the accused used fake profiles with women’s names and posted indecent photos. The actress said she has received support from the film industry, but many women are afraid to speak out due to fear of character assassination.

In her complaint, Ramya stated, “The disgruntled fans of actor Darshan, for this act of mine of sharing the news reporting of the Supreme Court proceedings, have sent scandalous, ghastly and obnoxious messages to my Instagram handle through various accounts. The messages sent to me are so disgusting and misogynistic that I am unable to even reproduce the same in the complaint.”

The Film Industry for Rights and Equality (FIRE) organisation had submitted a letter to Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara demanding immediate action against vulgar and misogynistic social media abuse targeting actor and former MP Ramya.

Reacting to the vulgar messages and videos posted by actor Darshan’s fans against Kannada actress and former MP Ramya, the Karnataka State Women’s Commission had also urged Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh to take action in the matter.