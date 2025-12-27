Wage Revision Discussions Underway for KSRTC Employees, Assures Minister Ramalinga Reddy

Kundapur: Wage revision talks for Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees are ongoing, State Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said. He addressed this while speaking to reporters during the inauguration of the new KSRTC bus stand in Byndoor on Saturday.

“There is a solution to every issue,” Minister Reddy stated. “I am engaged in discussions with the staff regarding the transport employees’ concerns, and a decision will be reached on this matter shortly.”

The Minister also addressed the recent Kurnool accident involving a private bus and explained that new orders now specifically restrict private bus operators to only transporting passengers’ personal belongings. Transporting any other items as goods is now strictly prohibited, and officials have been directed to enforce these restrictions actively.

Recalling his previous tenure as Transport Minister in 2013, Minister Reddy highlighted the implementation of mandatory emergency exits in buses following a series of accidents. He reiterated that fitness certificates (FC) would continue to be withheld from buses lacking operational emergency exits and emphasised the responsibility of managers to ensure the regular maintenance of these safety features.

Addressing Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s recent criticism alleging a lack of humanitarian concern on the part of the Karnataka government, Minister Reddy stated he was unaware of the basis for the Kerala Chief Minister’s remarks. He advised Chief Minister Vijayan to focus on matters within his own state, affirming Karnataka’s ability to manage its own affairs.

Regarding the prevalence of private bus operators in the coastal region, Minister Reddy conveyed the government’s intention to increase the operation of KSRTC buses in the area. However, he clarified that repeated legal challenges from private operators concerning permit issues are presenting obstacles to these efforts.

Legislative Council Member Manjunath Bhandary, MLA Gururaj Gantihole, and former MLA K. Gopal Poojary also attended the inauguration of the new KSRTC bus stand in Byndoor. The new facility is expected to improve transportation infrastructure and accessibility for the local community.