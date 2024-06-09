Warner wants to ‘keep playing as much IPL and franchise cricket’ post international retirement

New Delhi: Australia and Delhi Capitals opener David Warner is setting his eyes on the IPL and other franchise cricket worldwide after announcing his international retirement following the end of the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA.

Warner poured his heart out in the latest episode of the Delhi Capitals podcast. In a free-wheeling conversation, the seasoned IPL campaigner spoke at length about his stint with the Delhi-based franchise, his love for India, his last World Cup for Australia and a lot more.

Warner became the leading run-scorer for Australia in T20Is during the T20 World Cup 2024 match against Oman at KensingtonOval in Barbados earlier this week.

“I feel great. It’s time now to keep playing as much IPL and franchise cricket as I can. It’s very hard to play for over a decade and keep your spot. I think if we can get some young guys coming through, who have potential, Australian cricket’s going to be in good stead for the future,” Warner said on playing his last World Cup for Australia.

Speaking about his time at Delhi Capitals, Warner said, “Delhi’s been a big part of my life. They gave me an opportunity when I first started. And now towards the back end of my career, I’m here as well. So I’m forever thankful.”

He further added, “When I first came to Delhi, I had guys like AB de Villiers, Glenn McGrath, Paul Collingwood, Daniel Vettori and Andrew McDonald, who’s now my Australian coach. Those guys were telling me all about what it’s like to be on the road, especially when you’ve got family, when you don’t have family, coping mechanisms, they’re the biggest things when it comes to what you do every day, how to deal with your work, how do you balance work life. So when you come together now as a team, you almost feel like you’re part of the furniture everywhere you go. If I can give back as little as I can or as much as I can, I know I’m being that responsible, experienced player.”

Talking about how he fell in love with India, the Australian batter said, “I absolutely love it. It’s an organised chaos.”

“So for me, I started embracing India the first time I came for the IPL because I knew that if I played well, I could be here for a long time. What I didn’t realise is how big India is. I love people, it’s incredible. Like here, no one says no, and everything is possible. You can give some of the most impossible tasks, and they’ll make it happen. And I’m just like, it’s crazy,” he explained.

From making viral Instagram reels to dancing to Indian music to speaking in Hindi, Warner’s love for India is known to everyone. Picking the best from Baahubali, Pushpa or KGF, Warner revealed, “It’s hard to choose which one, but they’re all amazing. And I think all the actors, the boys, they’re all unbelievable in that.”