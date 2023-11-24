Website Impact! Sharp Trishula Replicas Removed from Barricade of Road Median near Lady Hill

Website Impact! Sharp Trishula’s Removed from Barricade of Road Median near Lady Hill, on the road stretch from Lady Hill Junction till Chilimbi (Near More Supermarket). Yellow barricades are now painted in Black Colour from the earlier golden yellow colour

Mangaluru: Talk about the power of media, especially Electronic media where we highlight civic issues and within a few hours or few days the concerned authorities who can’t bear the criticism about their negligence, quickly get into action and rectify the civic issues. In the past Mangalorean.com has highlighted various civic issues through our website, and there has been a tremendous effect with most of the problems being fixed in no time, from rectifying dilapidated roads, open drainage, non-friendly footpaths, dog menace etc.

Following the report ( Remove Trishul Replicas added on Road Median Barricades near Lady Hill Rd Stretch & Save Kids Lives ) where that on top of the installed barricades of the road median from Lady Hill Junction to Chilimi they have added sharp trishula Replicas, which was nothing but a dumb idea, to have sharp and pointed objects on something that pedestrians can come into contact. The trishula is a trident, a divine symbol, commonly used as one of the principal symbols in Hinduism.[It is most commonly associated with the deity Shiva and widely employed in his iconography.

BEFORE ….

The symbol has a sharp pointed top which could hurt someone if not alert. And here on the barricades, they have used the replica of Trishula’s, which has been posing danger to children and others who are ignorantly trying to climb the barricade to cross the road. It is always common for people/children who want to use shortcuts to reach the other side fast, no matter if they crawl, squeeze, try all their efforts etc by putting their lives in danger.

But after Team Mangalorean and the general public were alerted that the trishula were dangerous when a few school children who tried to over the barricade could accidentally get their body pierced, resulting in severe injuries or death. So in the interest of the safety of the children and public Team Mangalorean had urged the concerned authorities or the builder who initiated this helpful project to clear all the debris/objects that give scope to people to use as a footstep, and also remove the trishula’s.

AFTER WEBSITE IMPACT…



A few days ago a senior citizen who was quite taller was going back and forth trying to cross the other side of the barricade trying to put his feet in between until an auto-driver alerted him not to do so but that was before the Trishula’s were erected. Even though there had been complaints from other businesses nearby on vested interests of their own, However, \in this case, the barricade sounds okay and definitely NOT THE SHARP OBJECT. Period!

Team Mangalorean was hoping that the people behind this project would remove the sharp object before someone got injured or fatality. We are happy to note that quick action was taken, and the trishula’s were removed in two days, and also the barricades are now painted black, much better than the earlier yellow colour. Anyways thanks to the concerned persons who made the changes for the safety of the public and children