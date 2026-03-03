Welfare and security of Indian community in focus as PM Modi speaks with Oman Sultan, Kuwait Crown Prince

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday afternoon spoke with two important leaders from the Gulf region as India remains in touch with the governments of the region as well as other key partners with regard to the ongoing conflict in Iran and the Gulf region.

In his phone conversations with Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, PM Modi expressed concern at the attacks in the respective countries and discussed the welfare and security of the Indian community residing there.

The significant discussions took place as India on Tuesday reiterated its call for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the ongoing conflict in Iran and the Gulf region, making it clear that it continues to closely monitor the evolving situation and take relevant decisions in the national interest.

“We had expressed our deep concern at the commencement of the conflict in Iran and the Gulf region on 28 February 2026. Even at that time, India had urged all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and prioritize the safety of civilians. Unfortunately, in the holy month of Ramadan, the situation in the region has deteriorated significantly and continuously,” read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The MEA spokesperson mentioned that India remains in touch with the governments of the region as well as other key partners with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also having held discussions with their counterparts.

In the last two days, PM Modi has spoken to leaders of UAE, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait and ⁠Qatar.

“In recent days, we have not only witnessed an intensification of the conflict but also its spread to other nations. The destruction and deaths have mounted, even as normal life and economic activities come to a halt. As a proximate neighbour with critical stakes in the security and stability of the region, these developments evoke great anxiety,” the statement added.

“There are almost one crore Indian citizens who live and work in the Gulf region. Their safety and well-being is of utmost priority. We cannot be impervious to any development that negatively affects them. Our trade and energy supply chains also traverse this geography. Any major disruption has serious consequences for the Indian economy. As a country whose nationals are prominent in the global workforce, India is also firmly opposed to attacks on merchant shipping. Already, some Indian nationals have lost their lives or are missing as a result of such attacks in the last few days,” the MEA stated.

“In this background, India strongly reiterates its call for dialogue and diplomacy. We raise our voice clearly in favour of an early end to the conflict. Already, many lives have been regrettably lost and we express our grief in that regard. Indian Embassies and Consulates in the affected countries remain in close touch with Indian nationals and community organizations, issuing regular advisories as appropriate. They have also extended all possible help to those stranded by the conflict. The Embassies and Consulates will continue to be proactive in addressing various consular aspects of this conflict,” it added further.