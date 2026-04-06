West Asia conflict: India, Qatar stress need for negotiation to ensure energy security

Doha: India and Qatar stressed the need to halt the “unjustified Iranian attacks” on several Gulf nations during a phone conversation between Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, the West Asian nation’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Both leaders also stressed the need for dialogue to ensure global energy security.

EAM Jaishankar called Qatar Prime Minister Al-Thani on Sunday evening and discussed recent developments of the ongoing conflict.

“During the call, they reviewed the developments of the military escalation in the region and its serious repercussions on regional and international security and stability, as well as ways to resolve all disputes peacefully. They also emphasised the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation,” Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Both leaders stressed the need to “halt the unjustified Iranian attacks on Qatar and other countries in the region, warning against the irresponsible targeting of vital infrastructure, particularly that related to water, food, and energy facilities”.

They also discussed the ways to strengthen the coordination and efforts to negotiate with the nations involved in the conflict to ensure the regional stability in West Asia and stabilise the global energy crisis.

“His Excellency also emphasised the need to strengthen coordination, intensify joint efforts, return to the negotiating table, and prioritise reason and wisdom to contain the crisis, thereby ensuring global energy security, freedom of navigation, environmental safety, and preserving regional stability,” the Ministry added.

The interaction comes amid rising tensions in West Asia, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit route. The region has seen heightened military activity and sharp rhetoric from multiple sides, fuelling concerns of a wider conflict.