What is Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH)? How They Work and Side Effects

I used to look up to my father for his resilience, coping and willingness to overcome things. Never a man of many words, he never complained about anything, even when life offered him a few challenges. One night, though, when we were sitting down to dinner together, I realised he was squirming in his seat. He kept making excuses to go to the bathroom and came back looking frustrated every time. My first thought was that it was just another aging symptom, if there is such a thing.

Time went by, and his discomfort kept increasing. One morning I walked into the bathroom, and he was standing there, clearly agitated, unable to pee. It was then that I realised something may be very wrong. Eventually, after relentless persuasion on my part, we went to see a urologist, who diagnosed him with something called Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH)—a phrase we had never even heard of, and we would soon know a lot about. After that, the doctor recommended Veltam Plus, which is one of the medications to help relieve the symptoms, and our adventure getting to know more about this disease started.

What Is BPH?

Benign prostatic hypertrophy, BPH, is a non-cancerous enlargement of the prostate gland. The prostate is a small gland that produces seminal fluid and surrounds the urethra, or tube, through which urine leaves the body. The prostate normally grows as men grow older, but at times it becomes too large and presses on the urethra, making urination troublesome.

For my dad, it would mean going to the bathroom all the time, a weak urine stream, and the annoying feeling of a bladder that never fully empties. One we never imagined would really impact his quality of life.

Symptoms of Benign prostatic hypertrophy

You may not notice the symptoms of BPH immediately; they step in subtly, often confused with conventional ageing. That is what we witnessed with my father.

Increasing urination (especially at night)

Weak or broken stream in urination

It’s hard to urinate

A sensation of incomplete emptying of the bladder

Urgent need to go to the bathroom, and potentially having accidents

For months, he had been thinking of these symptoms as a phase of life, as part of aging. It definitely aggravated the problem instead of leaving them out.

Cause and Risk Factors

According to the doctor, the exact cause of BPH is unclear, but there are several contributing factors:

Age: One of the most common causes in men is late in middle age, and virtually 100% of men over 80.

Endocrinal Influences: Testosterone and its metabolite dihydrotestosterone (DHT) are linked to prostate development.

Family History: There may be an increased risk due to genetics.

Lifestyle: Physical inactivity and obesity can play a role.

Other health conditions: There are some health conditions, such as diabetes and heart disease which can cause BPH.

Options for Treatment of Benign prostatic hypertrophy

The doctor explored treatment options after the diagnosis. Due to the moderate nature of my father’s symptoms, he was put on Veltam Plus, a fixed combination of tamsulosin and dutasteride. The magic bullet action of this medication is two-fold:

Tamsulosin makes the muscles around the prostate and bladder relax to help pass urine.

Dutasteride suppresses the hormone responsible for prostate growth, resulting in gradual shrinkage of the prostate.

After a few weeks, my father found a noticeable difference—less nighttime bathroom trips and much more power in the urine flow. But, as was the case with anything, it had its own side effects.

BPH medications may have side effects

Although Veltam Plus is effective for my father, but has some side effects. The doctor warned us about potential side effects, which included:

Low blood pressure and dizziness

A decrease in libido as well as erectile dysfunction

Retrograde ejaculation (ejaculatory semen flowing backwards through the bladder)

Fatigue and weakness

Even though he did have some mild dizziness at first, the pros were far greater than the cons. As the time passed, he regained his confidence and quality of life significantly.

Alternative Treatments and Lifestyle Adjustments

BPH is not all about managing with medicines. The doctor also suggested:

Dietary modification: eat more fibre and reduce caffeine and alcohol

Staying active is important for overall bladder health.

Bladder Training: Scheduled urination (timed urination) to help decrease urgency.

Surgery: To get relief in severe cases, surgical methods like TURP (Transurethral Resection of the Prostate) may be needed.

What It’s Like to Have BPH?

We learnt a great deal through our fathers’ journey with BPH. It was not so much the condition itself, but also about paying attention to our body. Untreated benign prostatic hyperplasia may cause urinary tract infections, bladder stones, or end-stage kidney damage.

Male androgenetic alopecia can be a miserable condition, but fortunately, it is a lot easier to manage with the right treatment, lifestyle adjustments, and regular follow-up appointments. If you or someone you know is having symptoms, do not ignore them. Take charge of your health by seeking medical advice sooner and instead of procrastinating.