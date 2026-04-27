White House Correspondents’ Association praisess response after Hilton shooting

Washington: The White House Correspondents’ Association praised law enforcement after a shooting at its annual dinner venue, saying swift action ensured the safety of the President, senior officials and thousands of attendees.

“Last night’s shooting at the Washington Hilton was a harrowing moment for everyone in attendance,” WHCA President Weijia Jiang said in a statement, describing the incident as a serious disruption at one of Washington’s most closely watched events.

Authorities moved quickly to secure the venue, which was hosting the association’s annual dinner attended by top US leaders, journalists and public figures. The WHCA said the response helped prevent further harm.

“We express our deepest gratitude to the US Secret Service and all law enforcement personnel who ensured the safety of everyone in the ballroom and beyond,” Jiang said.

Their actions, she added, “protected thousands of guests,” highlighting the scale of the gathering.

One officer was injured during the response. The WHCA said it wished “a full and speedy recovery to the officer who was injured in the line of duty.” No other injuries were reported among those attending the event.

“We are grateful everyone in attendance was unharmed, including the President, the First Lady, and the Vice President,” Jiang said.

The shooting occurred during the annual White House Correspondents’ dinner, a high-profile event that celebrates press freedom and brings together political leaders and the media.

The association underscored the broader significance of the occasion, noting that “our dinner exists to celebrate the First Amendment and the hard daily work of the journalists who defend it.”

In the immediate aftermath, journalists present at the venue continued reporting as the situation unfolded.

“Last night, those journalists showed exactly the kind of calm and courage that work demands, jumping into reporting immediately after the incident unfolded,” Jiang said.

“We are proud of everyone in that room,” she added.

The WHCA board said it would review the incident and determine how to proceed, including any future steps related to the event.

“The WHCA board will be meeting to assess what happened and determine how to proceed. We will provide updates as soon as any are available,” Jiang said.s and media discourse.

Founded in 1914, the White House Correspondents’ Association represents journalists covering the U.S. presidency and advocates for press access and transparency. Its annual dinner has become a prominent fixture in Washington, symbolising the relationship between the press and political leadership in the United States.