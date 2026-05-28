Who will become next CM after Siddaramaiah is a million-Dollar question: Karnataka BJP

Vijayanagara (Karnataka): BJP State President and MLA, B.Y. Vijayendra, on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the government in Karnataka and said that the biggest question before the state now is who will become the next Chief Minister after Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to the media in Hosapete, Vijayendra said, “Who will become the Chief Minister after Siddaramaiah is a million-dollar question.”

“In the three years of Congress rule, Karnataka has fallen into an economic crisis. This government has made no sincere effort to provide good governance to the people,” he alleged.

Claiming that governance in the state has completely collapsed, Vijayendra accused the government of focussing only on minority appeasement while neglecting farmers, the poor and the youth.

“The government has failed to listen to the problems of farmers, poor people and unemployed youth. The fight for the Chief Minister’s chair has become bigger than governance itself. The internal power struggle for authority has affected administration. Youth in the state are deeply dissatisfied with this government. Karnataka is heading towards becoming a drugs capital,” he alleged.

Referring to the ongoing speculation over Siddaramaiah’s resignation, Vijayendra said competing camps have already emerged within the Congress party over the Chief Minister’s post.

“After Siddaramaiah’s resignation, there is a tussle over whether G. Parameshwara should become Chief Minister, or D.K. Shivakumar, or even AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge. Whoever becomes Chief Minister, there will be no benefit to the state. Karnataka’s financial condition has deteriorated to such an extent that it cannot be easily revived,” he claimed.

“There is growing anarchy in the state. People are fed up with corruption. A conspiracy has been hatched to create an artificial shortage of fertilisers. Ministers in charge and MLAs are not listening to the concerns of farmers. Instead, they are camping in Delhi in pursuit of power,” Vijayendra alleged.

Responding to a question on BJP’s role in the political developments, Vijayendra clarified that the Congress government has a full majority and that the BJP would not interfere in its internal matters.

“We cannot play politics in this matter. As an Opposition party, we have performed our responsibilities effectively. BJP will not interfere in the functioning of the government or poke its nose into Congress affairs,” he stated.