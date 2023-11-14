Why do you hate poor people, Siddaramaiah questions Kumaraswamy



Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has criticised Janata Dal-Secular leader H.D. Kumaraswamy for his attacks on the guarantee schemes implemented by the Congress government.

CM Siddaramaiah stated: “Why do you (Kumaraswamy) hate poor people? It has become a habit for you to talk bad about our guarantee schemes which are dedicated to uplift the poor families. Your baseless opposition means opposing the upliftment of poor families. It is time to introspect your intent. Crores of people are benefited from the guarantee schemes. Even the voters of BJP and JD-S are celebrating the guarantee schemes. If you are sincerely concerned about the outcomes of the guarantee schemes, don’t sit in Bengaluru and hold a press conference, go to the villages and talk to the beneficiaries there,” CM said.

Siddaramaiah further said: “The guarantee schemes are mainly designed to benefit the poor people of the state. It is neither a tax waiver to help the rich, nor is it a loan waiver scheme, he stated. It is so unfortunate that you are not speaking against the Union government or voicing Karnataka’s concerns. Instead, you have made the task of opposing guarantee schemes as your motto.

“You’re attacking me on a daily basis with false accusations. If criticising me gives you peace of mind, please continue. I can understand your disappointment and frustration after the election defeat. But why do you hate poor people? Why are you opposing schemes designed for the welfare of the poor? Is this hate because they rejected your party in the election?” he questioned.

Siddaramaiah further said the entire country was laughing at the hypocrisy of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Until recently, the BJP, which used to make fun of all such schemes, including guarantee schemes, as “freebies”, has included all such “freebies” in the election manifesto of five states.

But now, Kumaraswamy does not have the guts to question this hypocrisy of the BJP, CM Siddaramaiah taunted.

“Guarantee schemes were part of the Congress party’s election manifesto. People gave us the mandate based on the promises. These schemes were opposed by both BJP and JD-S. It is a tragedy that you still do not understand that your opposition to guarantee schemes is also the reason for your defeat.

“Similarly, if you continue to oppose the guarantee schemes, the wise voters of the state will teach both BJP and JDS parties a lesson in the next Lok Sabha elections as well,” he said.



