‘Why is EC not providing digital data to everyone?’ Cong on voter list digitisation

New Delhi: Congress leader Udit Raj on Friday raised concerns over the Election Commission’s handling of digital voter data, questioning why electronic access to voter lists has not been provided to all citizens, despite India’s monumental progress in digital identity systems.

Speaking to IANS, Udit Raj said, “Why is the Election Commission not providing digital data to everyone? What is this? Will the payments stop? They create hurdles where they’re needed. Our leader, Rahul Gandhi, has asked them to provide the voter list electronically, but they haven’t been able to do so.

“The proper measures to prevent duplication have not been implemented, and the Election Commission has not done its work. Where actual proper and digital measures are needed, they are not being applied,” he added.

His remarks come at a time when India’s digital transformation has achieved a milestone. The country’s Aadhaar system now covers approximately 1.4 billion people, making it the largest digital identity infrastructure in the world. This was recently highlighted by French President Emmanuel Macron during the India AI Impact Summit 2026 held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Addressing the summit, Macron lauded India’s pioneering role in technology governance, describing the nation’s digital public infrastructure as a global benchmark.

“India built something that no other country in the world has built — a digital identity for 1.4 billion people, a payment system processing 20 billion transactions every month, and a health infrastructure that has issued 500 million digital health IDs,” he said, referring to the India Stack framework.

While the Aadhaar system and other digital public utilities have enabled massive efficiencies in payments, health services, and governance, Congress’ statement underscores ongoing gaps in electoral digitisation.

Despite the technology being available, voter list data has not been made universally accessible, raising concerns about transparency, duplication prevention, and the broader implementation of India’s digital governance initiatives.