Why Rahul & Priyanka are silent on Neha Hiremath murder case: BJP

Bengaluru: The BJP on Friday attacked the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, saying why both the leaders have remained silent on the rape and murder cases taking place in Karnataka.

“Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are not speaking about the rape case of an 11-year-old girl by an accused belonging to the minority community in Kalaburagi and the murder of MCA student Neha Hiremath in Hubballi,” said BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, while addressing a press conference at the BJP state office in Bengaluru.

He also criticised the Karnataka government terming it as “double trouble government.”

“In Karnataka. it is a loot and jhoot government. Since the Jeep scam in 1947, various scams have been reported. It is a ‘Khatakat loot guarantee scheme” launched by Rahul Gandhi. The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case involves a Rs 5,000 crore scam,” he said.

He also called the Karnataka government a “pickpocket government” and claimed that funds meant for public welfare were being misappropriated, adding that a viral video of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar hushes up a woman while discussing the guarantee schemes.

“The economic advisors to the Chief Minister have expressed concerns about a potential bankruptcy of the state,” said Poonawalla.

He also accused the Karnataka government of “imposing unjust” taxes on the people, including increased rates on petrol, diesel, electricity, bus fares, water, and cinema tickets.

He claimed that about Rs 25,000 crore reserved for the development of SC communities has been “diverted” and “looted”. He noted that 1,200 farmers have committed suicide in Karnataka but Congress members remain silent on this issue.

“An official under the Tribal Welfare Board Corporation committed suicide after naming a minister. There has been a Rs 187 crore scam. Rahul Gandhi claims to be concerned about tribal welfare, yet funds meant for tribal people were looted. This money has been used for purchasing luxury items like liquor and Lamborghinis, and for election expenses,” he said.

He said a Dalit community sub-inspector committed suicide in which a Congress MLA was named. “While Rahul Gandhi speaks about Dalits, in this case, it seems to be just empty talk,” he said.



