‘Will accelerate journey towards Viksit Bharat’, Piyush Goyal calls India–US trade deal ‘historic’

New Delhi: Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, on Tuesday welcomed the India-US trade deal, stating that this development will unlock the “power of two large democracies” working together for the “shared prosperity” of their people.

He called the trade deal a “historic turning point” for the bilateral relations of the two nations.

In a post on X, Goyal said, “Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and President Donald Trump, as well as to the people of India and the United States, on the landmark trade agreement. This reflects the power of two like-minded, fair-trading democracies working together for shared prosperity.”

He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and President Trump for their “visionary and decisive leadership” and “strong commitment” to strengthening India–US ties.

“This unlocks the power of two large democracies working together for the shared prosperity of their people. Both India and US are natural allies and our partnership will co-create technologies, co-develop solutions, and work together for peace, growth, and a brighter future for India and US,” the Union Minister said.

Goyal also mentioned that the trade deal will present “unprecedented opportunities” for farmers, MSMEs, entrepreneurs, and skilled workers to Make in India for the world, Design in India for the world, and Innovate in India for the world.

“It will help India get technology from the US,” he said.

“It is not just a trade deal — it is a historic turning point that will reshape India–US relations and accelerate our journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047,” Goyal added.

Earlier on Monday, Trump said a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi led to the deal, cutting US tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent and easing Indian trade barriers on US products.

Trump said India would also stop buying Russian oil and increase purchases of US energy, technology and agricultural products. He said the agreement would strengthen ties between the two countries and support efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

PM Modi also took to X and said, “Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18 per cent. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement.”

He said that when two “large economies” and the “world’s largest democracies” work together, “it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation”.

Hailing President Trump’s “leadership” in advocating for global peace, stability, and prosperity, the Prime Minister said, “India fully supports his efforts for peace”.

“I look forward to working closely with him to take our partnership to unprecedented heights,” PM Modi added.