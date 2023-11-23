Will announce future decision after Dec 6, says K’taka senior BJP leader Somanna, indirectly attacks Yediyurappa



Mysuru: Raising a banner of revolt against BJP, prominent party leader and former minister V. Somanna has announced to disclose his future plan of action after December 6.

Somanna is maintaining a distance from the saffron party following his defeat in the Assembly elections earlier this year.

He had staked claim for the post of state president which was given away to B.Y. Vijayendra, son of former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Ahead of the Assembly polls, DyCM D.K. Shivakumar had offered Somanna a plum post in Congress. However, Somanna decided to stay back in BJP, sources stated.

Somanna and Shivakumar hail from the same region and share a good bond hence the offer still stands, they added.

While interacting with media persons here, Somanna maintained that he agrees with the statement of former minister and senior Dalit leader Arvind Limbavali that senior leaders are taken for a ride by the party.

“After December 6, I will explain everything in detail. I will share how I am battered by the BJP. Politics is not confined to a family,” he stated indirectly attacking Yediyurappa.

Politics is not a drama company. It is not confined to internal adjustments. “I have not been contacted by anyone and likewise I had also not contacted anyone,” he stated.

Somanna was made to contest from two constituencies in Chamarajanagar district.

He was pitted against Siddaramaiah in one of the seats. He suffered defeat in both the seats.

Earlier, he represented Govindaraj Nagar constituency in Bengaluru.

Later, he maintained that he was trapped by insiders.

Notably, Somanna is one of the few politicians who registered victories without caste support.

Govindarajanagar constituency is dominated by the Vokkaliga community. BJP lost the seat to Congress. Somanna is preparing to display his show of strength soon in Tumakur by organizing a massive convention, the sources said.