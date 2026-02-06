Will open new avenues of opportunity, prosperity for people, says PM Modi on Nagaland agreement

New Delhi/Kohima: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the tripartite agreement signed between the Centre, Nagaland government and the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO) will enhance the development trajectory of Eastern Nagaland.

The Prime Minister said he was sure that the agreement would open new avenues of opportunity and prosperity for the people.

Reposting a post of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, PM Modi said on his X account: “This is a historic agreement indeed, which will enhance the development trajectory of Eastern Nagaland in particular.”

“I am sure it will open new avenues of opportunity and prosperity for the people. It reflects our unwavering commitment to peace, progress and inclusive growth in the Northeast,” he said.

On Thursday, in a step towards administrative empowerment in Eastern Nagaland, a tripartite agreement was signed in Delhi between the Centre, the Nagaland government and the ENPO, an apex body representing eight recognised Naga tribes of the six eastern districts of Nagaland.

The pact provides for the devolution of powers over 46 subjects to the six eastern districts, officials said.

“The agreement will pave the way for the creation of Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA) for six Nagaland districts — Tuensang, Mon, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak and Shamator, and devolution of powers in respect of 46 Subjects to the FNTA,” an official statement had said.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, ENPO leaders and officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Nagaland government.

After the signing of the agreement, the Home Minister said that Thursday is a very significant day for a dispute-free Northeast, and the Prime Minister has envisioned a Northeast that is free from insurgency, violence, disputes, and developed.

“Today, we have taken one more step forward in realising that vision,” he said and stated that 11 years ago, several armed groups and disputes in the Northeast were pushing the region towards fragmentation and disturbing its peace and at the same time, many inter-state disputes were disrupting the peace of the states.

HM Shah said the government led by Prime Minister Modi is committed to finding solutions to every dispute and added that since 2019, the Modi government has signed 12 important agreements in the Northeast.

He stated that previous governments only signed agreements, but the Modi government implements them in letter and spirit.

The Home Minister said he wants to assure the representatives of ENPO that the Government of India will assist in the development of Eastern Nagaland and will shoulder its responsibility.

HM Shah added that every year, a fixed amount will be decided, and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will also provide the initial expenditure for establishment.

He said that in 2021-22, he had told the representatives of ENPO that the government led by PM Modi is committed to finding a solution to every dispute.

HM Shah had assured them that by keeping faith and participating in the democratic process, they would definitely receive both fair justice and due respect.

The Home Minister said he was feeling immense joy because, after the officers of the MHA worked for a long time as a bridge between ENPO and the Government of Nagaland, “today, we have been able to resolve this dispute”.

The agreement provides, inter alia, for a mini-Secretariat for FNTA, headed by the Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary, sharing development outlay for the Eastern Nagaland region, which is proportional to population and area. However, this agreement does not affect in any manner whatsoever the provisions of Article 371 (A) of the Constitution of India.