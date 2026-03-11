Woman Allegedly Enslaved Man for 30 Years in Hemmadi

Kundapur: Rajani Shetty was arrested by Kundapur Rural Police for allegedly forcing Naga, 65, from the Koraga community, into bonded labour for about 30 years, subjecting him to long-term exploitation and abuse.

The initial reports indicate that Naga, a resident of Kanyana village, was brought to the Hemmadi residence of Subbanna Shetty, also known as Shanappa Shetty, roughly three decades ago. Upon Subbanna Shetty’s death, his daughter, Rajani Shetty, and son-in-law, Karunakara Shetty, purportedly continued the practice, compelling Naga to perform various household and agricultural tasks.

The complaint filed with the Kundapur Rural Police details a grim existence for Naga, who was allegedly tasked with tending to livestock, managing fields, and cleaning the household, including sanitation facilities. He was reportedly deprived of appropriate compensation for his labour, basic amenities, and forced to reside in a cattle shed.

According to the allegations, Naga’s living conditions were deplorable; his personal belongings and meals were confined to the cattle shed. He was allegedly served food on banana leaves within the shed and forbidden from leaving the premises, actions characterized as harassment and exploitation. The complaint further emphasizes that, as Naga belongs to a Scheduled Tribe, the alleged actions constitute an atrocity against a Dalit individual.

Following a thorough investigation, Kundapur Sub-Divisional Police Officer H.D. Kulkarni apprehended Rajani Shetty and presented her before the court. The court ordered her to be held in judicial custody, and she is currently at the Mangaluru District Jail. Karunakara Shetty’s involvement is still under investigation.

In the aftermath of the arrest, a delegation of officials visited the site to conduct an inspection and gather additional evidence. This delegation included the Additional Superintendent of Police of Udupi district, representatives from the Social Welfare Department and Labour Department, the Kundapur Deputy Tahsildar, the Village Administrative Officer, and officials from the Hattiyangadi Gram Panchayat.

Authorities confirmed they engaged with Naga and are implementing measures to provide him with comprehensive rehabilitation and the necessary support to reintegrate into society. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities examine all aspects of the case to ensure justice for the victim and prevent such incidents in the future.