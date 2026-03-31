Woman arrested for smuggling SIM cards, drugs into Bengaluru Central prison

Bengaluru: A 27-year-old woman, identified as Rithika Rai, was arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle SIM cards and narcotic substances into the Central Prison in Bengaluru, police said on Tuesday.

According to officials, the incident occurred on March 26 at around 4 PM in the General Interview Section of the prison, where visitors are routinely screened before meeting inmates. Rithika had obtained a visitor pass to meet an undertrial prisoner, Farhan Khan.

During a security check, a woman Head Constable on duty grew suspicious and escorted her to an inspection room for a detailed physical search. The search revealed that Rithika had concealed three packets containing prohibited substances along with three Airtel 5G SIM cards in her private parts.

The seized materials reportedly included around 30 grams of ganja and 30 grams of other drugs. The items were confiscated, sealed in the presence of senior prison security officials, and sent for further examination.

Based on a complaint filed by the Assistant Sub-Inspector on duty, a case has been registered against Rithika Rai under relevant provisions of the Karnataka Prisons (Amendment) Act, 2022, and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS), Act.

Officials stated that the accused attempted to bypass security checks to deliver the contraband to the inmate. Supporting documents, including statements from the staff involved, the prisoner’s details, and the visitor pass, have been submitted as part of the case.

Further investigation is underway.

It can be recalled that a jail warden at Bengaluru Prison was arrested on March 12 for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs to inmates. During routine check, officials discovered ganja, a smoking pipe, and methamphetamine in his possession.

On December 7, 2025, a staff member at Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Prison was arrested for attempting to sneak banned items, hidden inside his undergarments, into the high-security facility.

Rahul Patil, a warden at the central jail, was intercepted at the main gate after security personnel from the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force noticed something amiss.

The door frame metal detector reportedly went off multiple times, prompting a thorough frisking.

During the search, guards found two cigarette packets and around 60 grams of a thin, paper-like narcotic substance allegedly concealed on his person.



