Woman brutally kills live-in partner with friends’ help in Bengaluru; three arrested

Bengaluru: A gruesome murder came to light on Monday in Bengaluru’s Manjunath Nagar under the Bagalagunte police station limits, where a 40-year-old man was allegedly killed by his former partner and her associates.

Police have arrested three accused, including a woman who claimed to have acted in films, in connection with the case.

The deceased has been identified as Mohan Rao, who was working in pigmy collection and small business activities.

According to police, his body was found inside a rented house in Manjunath Nagar about three days ago, following which a murder case was registered and an investigation was launched.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West) D.L. Nagesh said that during the investigation, it was found that a woman identified as Urmila aka Bindu and her associates Vinay and Dhanush Gowda were involved in the murder. All three accused have been arrested and taken into custody, and further interrogation is underway.

Police said Mohan Rao and Bindu had rented the house two to three months ago, claiming to be a couple, though they were not legally married.

Mohan Rao was living separately from his wife, while Bindu was also reportedly estranged from her husband. The two had been staying together in the rented house.

During this period, Bindu allegedly developed a close relationship with Vinay, a lorry driver, and the two had decided to get married. However, Mohan Rao reportedly opposed their relationship and insisted that Bindu continue living with him. Police said this opposition is believed to have been the motive behind the murder, police said.

Investigations revealed that the accused allegedly conspired to kill Mohan Rao. On the night of the incident, they reportedly made him consume alcohol and, after he became heavily intoxicated, stabbed him multiple times. They also allegedly gagged and suffocated him by covering his mouth and face with plastic, leading to his death. The body was later left inside the same house, according to police.

Police said Dhanush Gowda, who worked at a non-vegetarian hotel and was a friend of the accused, was called by Bindu to assist in carrying out the crime.

The woman has claimed that she studied LLB and had done minor roles in videos or films, but police said these claims are yet to be verified.

Police have registered a case of murder and are continuing further investigation to gather additional evidence and establish the sequence of events.



