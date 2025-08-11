Woman Files Complaint with IGP Alleging Pregnancy After Deception, Cites Threats

Mangalore: A woman has filed a formal complaint with the Inspector General of Police (IGP), alleging she was impregnated after being deceived with false promises of love and marriage. The complaint names Krishna Rao as the accused and details a series of events leading to the current situation, including alleged threats to the life of the child and the mother.

The Dakshina Kannada District Women’s Police Station previously apprehended Krishna J. Rao (21) on July 4th in T. Narasipura, Mysore, after he had reportedly gone into hiding. He was formally arrested on July 5th in connection with a case registered at the Puttur Women’s Police Station on June 24th, concerning allegations of cheating a woman under the pretense of marriage.

In her complaint to the IGP, the victim stated that she and Sri Krishna G. Rao, both residents of the same town, had been in a romantic relationship since the 9th grade. She claims that Rao convinced her of his intention to marry her, leading to her pregnancy. According to the woman, Rao’s family, initially supportive of the union, later reneged on their promise. “His family (father-mother) initially said they would get us married, but as days passed, they said they wouldn’t,” she stated in her complaint. “With no other option, I filed a complaint against him at the Puttur Women’s Police Station on 24.06.2025.”

The situation reportedly escalated when Sri Krishna G. Rao’s father, Sri Jagannivas, provided a written undertaking at the police station, assuring that the marriage would be arranged promptly and that Sri Krishna G. Rao would be legally recognized as the child’s father upon delivery.

However, the complainant alleges that Jagannivas later retracted his commitment as the delivery date approached. “When I asked when the marriage would be arranged, as the delivery date was approaching, Sri Jagannivas said, ‘My son is now a major. He doesn’t accept you, and I don’t accept you either.”

Following this alleged reversal, the woman returned to the police, leading to the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) and the subsequent arrest of Krishna G. Rao. While the Honorable Court initially granted bail, it was later revoked.

The complainant now expresses serious concerns for her safety and that of her child, citing ongoing threats. She has appealed to Police Superintendent Amit Singh, requesting police protection in light of the alleged threats to their lives. The investigation is continuing.