Woman gang-raped in Chikkaballapur; two arrested

Bengaluru: A shocking incident of a young woman being gang-raped by two men on the pretext of offering her a drop on a two-wheeler has come to light in Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka on Monday. Police have arrested the two accused in connection with the case.

The accused have been identified as Sikandar Baba and Janardhanachari, both residents of Chikkaballapur city.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment at the Swadhar Institute of Development for Women and Children. The incident took place on the Manchenahalli stretch of road leading to Chikkaballapur city.

According to the police, the young woman had come to Chikkaballapur city in search of a job and, after making enquiries, was walking towards Manchenahalli.

One of the accused, Sikandar, who was riding a bike, spotted her and offered her a lift under the pretext of helping her. He then took her to an isolated place and raped her.

Later, Sikandar called his friend Janardhanachari to the spot, and both of them raped her again. The accused also robbed her gold earrings before dropping the victim at a nearby petrol bunk and fleeing the scene.

Local residents, who noticed the victim sitting in shock for a long time, approached her and, after learning about the incident, took her to the women’s police station.

Chikkaballapur Women’s Police registered the case, launched an investigation, and collected CCTV footage showing the accused on the road. After establishing their identities, police tracked and arrested them.

The accused have reportedly confessed to selling the gold earrings stolen from the victim. Police have taken up further investigation.

Earlier, on July 10, the Parappana Agrahara police in Bengaluru arrested four men for allegedly gang-raping a 34-year-old woman, who was at her friend’s house, and later robbing both the victim and her friend.

The accused were identified as 23-year-old Raghu a.k.a. Appu, 26-year-old Kenchegowda, 27-year-olf Madesha and 24-year-old Shashikumar.

On August 9, a mentally challenged woman was allegedly gang-raped in Hassan district of Karnataka and video recorded the act.

The incident came to light when the brother of the victim registered a complaint with Hassan police.

The complainant stated that he received the video clip of the sexual assault on his sister. he further stated that the accused had circulated the video clip.