Woman in Bengaluru’s Whitefield kills teenage daughter, commits suicide

Bengaluru: In a tragic incident in Bengaluru, a woman allegedly killed her teenage daughter before committing suicide at their residence.

The deceased have been identified as Suvarna, 40, and her daughter Karunya, 14. According to preliminary information, Suvarna is suspected of having smothered her daughter to death inside a room and later hanged herself from a ceiling fan.

The incident from Immedihalli under the Whitefield police station area came to light late on Tuesday morning when family members checked on them after repeated phone calls went unanswered.

Police said that Suvarna’s husband, Chandrashekar, had left for work as usual in the morning. When his calls to his wife went unanswered, he asked his brother to visit the house and check on them. When the brother entered the room at around 11 a.m., the shocking incident came to light.

Whitefield police rushed to the spot, conducted an inspection, and shifted the bodies for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

According to Suresh Kumar, brother of the deceased Suvarna, the couple had been married for 18 years and had two children. Their son is currently studying in a hostel, while Karunya was living with her parents and grandparents.

Family members said they are unaware of the exact reason behind the incident.

However, Suvarna’s sister Usha indicated that financial stress may have driven her into depression.

“She was upset over financial issues and often spoke to me about difficulties in managing expenses. We suspect this could be the reason behind her taking the extreme step. But it is painful that she also killed her daughter. A detailed investigation must be conducted,” she said.

Police are continuing their probe to ascertain the exact cause of the incident.

“Whitefield police station received information stating that the mother and the daughter committed suicide at 11 a.m. today. Whitefield police officer and SOCO team visited the spot, and they came to know that the mother had smothered the daughter and hanged herself and committed suicide,” a police statement said.

Two cases have been registered — one on a complaint given by husband Chandrashekhar for his daughter’s killing by his wife and another one by Suvarna’s brother Manjunath expressing doubt over the death, it added.



