PM Modi to visit Karnataka tomorrow​

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka on April 25 to inaugurate a memorial dedicated to the revered seer, Sri Sri Sri Balagangadharanatha Mahaswamiji and release a book, an official said.​

At around 11 a.m., the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Sri Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira at Sri Kshetra Adichunchanagiri in Mandya district. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.​

During the visit, the Prime Minister will also jointly release the book titled “Saundarya Lahari and Shiva Mahimna Stotram” along with former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda, said a statement.​

Sri Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira is a memorial dedicated to the revered seer, Sri Sri Sri Balagangadharanatha Mahaswamiji, the 71st Pontiff of Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math.

Constructed in the traditional Dravidian architectural style, the Mandira stands as a tribute to the life and legacy of the late seer.​

The Mandira is envisioned not only as a place of reverence but also as a source of inspiration for future generations, the statement said.​

Sri Sri Sri Balagangadharanatha Mahaswamiji was widely respected for his lifelong commitment to social service, having established numerous educational institutions and healthcare facilities.​

He firmly believed that service to society is the highest form of worship, and his teachings transcended barriers of caste, creed, and region, inspiring millions.​

Earlier in the day, PM Modi expressed grief over the tragic mishap at a power plant in Sakti district of Chhattisgarh, which claimed at least nine workers and injured over 20 others.​

He announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each.​

The Prime Minister extended his condolences to those who have lost their loved ones and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. ​

He also noted that the local administration is assisting those affected.​



