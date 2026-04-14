PM Modi to visit Karnataka tomorrow
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka on April 25 to inaugurate a memorial dedicated to the revered seer, Sri Sri Sri Balagangadharanatha Mahaswamiji and release a book, an official said.
At around 11 a.m., the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Sri Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira at Sri Kshetra Adichunchanagiri in Mandya district. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.
During the visit, the Prime Minister will also jointly release the book titled “Saundarya Lahari and Shiva Mahimna Stotram” along with former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda, said a statement.
Sri Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira is a memorial dedicated to the revered seer, Sri Sri Sri Balagangadharanatha Mahaswamiji, the 71st Pontiff of Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math.
Constructed in the traditional Dravidian architectural style, the Mandira stands as a tribute to the life and legacy of the late seer.
The Mandira is envisioned not only as a place of reverence but also as a source of inspiration for future generations, the statement said.
Sri Sri Sri Balagangadharanatha Mahaswamiji was widely respected for his lifelong commitment to social service, having established numerous educational institutions and healthcare facilities.
He firmly believed that service to society is the highest form of worship, and his teachings transcended barriers of caste, creed, and region, inspiring millions.
Earlier in the day, PM Modi expressed grief over the tragic mishap at a power plant in Sakti district of Chhattisgarh, which claimed at least nine workers and injured over 20 others.
He announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each.
The Prime Minister extended his condolences to those who have lost their loved ones and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
He also noted that the local administration is assisting those affected.