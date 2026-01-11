Women-led development at the heart of PM Modi govt’s policies: Hardeep Puri

New Delhi: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday said that government schemes under Prime Minister Narendra Modi have transformed India’s development journey by shifting the focus from women-centred welfare to women-led growth, ensuring dignity, security and greater participation of women in nation-building.

Puri was speaking after an interaction with professionals, industry leaders, academicians, entrepreneurs and students at the ‘Professionals Connect 2026’ conclave organised by the Tamil Nadu BJP Professional Cell in Coimbatore.

He described Coimbatore as a city that reflects enterprise, discipline and quiet confidence.

“India’s quest towards achieving energy security by strengthening and expanding the energy infrastructure across the entire hydrocarbons value chain, and the focus on green energy transition also play a key role in this journey of Viksit Bharat under PM Modi’s leadership,” Puri wrote on X.

“I have had the privilege of being associated with several of PM Modi’s visionary schemes that changed lives for the better and evoked interest around the world. These schemes have shifted the narrative from women-centred development to women-led development,” he added.

During the discussion, Puri highlighted the positive impact of the Modi government’s reforms and policies, saying they have strengthened the India growth story and placed the country on track to become the world’s third-largest economy.

He added that the benefits of these reforms have reached all sections of society, leading to unprecedented levels of social and financial inclusion.

The minister also spoke about India’s push towards energy security, with a strong focus on expanding energy infrastructure across the hydrocarbons value chain while accelerating the green energy transition.

He said India has already achieved 20 per cent biofuel blending and is making steady progress in future fuels such as green hydrogen as part of the vision of a developed India.

He pointed out that over four crore houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana have been registered in the name of women or jointly with them, with another three crore houses announced in 2024.

“Toilets built under the Swachh Bharat Mission have provided dignity and safety to girls, often being referred to as ‘izzat ghars’,” he added.