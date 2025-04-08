World Health Day 2025 Observed, Homoeopathic Sapthaha Inaugurated at Father Muller

Mangalore: Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College (FMHMC) today observed World Health Day 2025 and inaugurated the Homoeopathic Sapthaha (week), scheduled from April 7th to April 12th, in a ceremony held at the college auditorium at 3:30 PM. The event focused on promoting health awareness and highlighting the benefits of homoeopathic medicine and drew a significant gathering of faculty, students, and members of the community.

Dr. Mohammad Iqbal, District AYUSH Officer, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo, Designate Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) and Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College Hospital (FMHMCH), presided over the programme, accompanied by Dr. Girish Navada U K, Medical Superintendent, FMHMCH, and Dr. Jenita Fernandes, Convener, World Homoeopathy Day 2025, amongst other dignitaries.

The programme commenced with a prayer song performed by FMHMC students. Dr. Girish Navada U K formally welcomed the attendees and introduced Dr. Iqbal to the audience. The inauguration of the Homoeopathic Sapthaha was marked by the symbolic release of flyers outlining special concessions offered to patients of FMHMCH during the week. These included a 100% discount on new registrations and follow-up consultations, a 50% discount on homoeopathic medicines, and a 50% reduction in fees for CBC, RBC, ESR blood tests, and urine examinations.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Mohammad Iqbal emphasized the significant role of homoeopathy in mother and child care, aligning his remarks with the World Health Organization’s 2025 theme, “Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures.” He further highlighted the effectiveness of homoeopathic medicines as preventive measures, particularly in mitigating fatalities during the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo presented Dr. Iqbal with a memento as a token of appreciation. In his presidential address, Fr. Lobo emphasized the historical significance of World Health Day, initiated by the World Health Organization, and underscored the critical need for continued focus on public health, particularly in addressing malnutrition and promoting overall well-being.

Dr. Jenita Fernandes delivered the vote of thanks. Dr. Sherlyn Paul compered the programme which concluded with the singing of the Institutional Anthem. The Homoeopathic Sapthaha aims to raise awareness about the benefits of homoeopathic medicine and provide affordable access to its services for the community.



