‘Would be proud moment’: BJP backs Bhagwat’s call to confer Bharat Ratna on Savarkar

New Delhi: After RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that the stature of the Bharat Ratna would rise further if it is conferred upon Veer Savarkar, the BJP on Monday backed his remarks and said that awarding the country’s highest civilian honour to the freedom fighter would be a proud moment for every Indian.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said the sentiment expressed by Bhagwat was shared widely across the country.

“The sentiment that Mohan Bhagwat has expressed for Savarkar is shared by every Indian. He is even above the Bharat Ratna in stature. If he is given the Bharat Ratna, then it would be a proud moment for every Indian,” she said.

BJP Rajasthan President Madan Rathore also supported the demand, describing Savarkar as a great nationalist revolutionary who endured immense suffering for India’s freedom. “The great nationalist revolutionary Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, who struggled immensely to free the country, was sentenced to Kala Pani several times and imprisoned in the Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. But even after coming out, he continued his protests. So, he should be given the Bharat Ratna as he was a great leader,” Rathore said.

BJP MP Dinesh Sharma said Savarkar had placed the nation above himself and deserved to be remembered with reverence. “Veer Savarkar spent his entire life in Kalapani, confined to a small cell. Savarkar was a true nationalist who placed the nation above himself. Since he contributed to India’s independence and the British left, we must certainly honour and remember him with reverence as a mark of respect,” he said.

However, Opposition leaders strongly criticised the idea, questioning the basis for such an award and alleging political motives behind the renewed push.

Congress MP Ujjwal Raman Singh said the statement reflected a personal opinion and added that it was the government’s responsibility to decide who should receive national honours. “That may be their personal opinion. Every individual is free to express views in a democracy. But I would say that currently, the Government of India has to decide who gets what and who does not. Meanwhile, the BJP is playing with India’s people, ignoring the challenges India is facing, the country’s development, prosperity, and sovereignty,” he said.

Congress MP Imran Masood questioned the grounds for honouring Savarkar with the Bharat Ratna. “That is his opinion, but for what should Savarkar ji receive the Bharat Ratna? For the Two-Nation Theory, or for the so-called ‘apologies’ that were written? It is the government’s responsibility to decide for what purpose it will award him,” he said.

AIMIM leader Shaukat Ali also reacted sharply, alleging that Savarkar had written apology letters to the British government. “Anything can happen, anything is possible. He wrote apology letters to the British government five times, asking for forgiveness. In a few days, they may even give it to Godse,” he said.

Samajwadi Party MLA Sachin Yadav adopted a more cautious tone, saying the Bharat Ratna should be awarded to great personalities, but the contributions of others should not be forgotten. “Every great personality should receive the Bharat Ratna, but we also need to see who has not received it so far. Many people played a very important role in the freedom struggle, and we should also remember them,” he said.

CPI(M) MP John Brittas strongly opposed the proposal, calling it a divisive move. “It would be an unfortunate chapter in the history of India because Savarkar is not known for the freedom movement but for writing apologies to the British. He is known as a father figure of hate and hatred, divisive politics, and polarisation. So it would be an unfortunate day if at all he is bestowed with the Bharat Ratna,” Brittas said.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari alleged that national awards had become politicised under the BJP government. “I want to say clearly that the awarding of the Padma Awards has become politicised under the BJP government. If you look at previous lists, about 38 per cent of the awards were given to those states where elections were held. Overall, I want to make it clear that I do not believe Savarkar should be awarded the Padma Award or the Bharat Ratna,” he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said her party has consistently demanded the Bharat Ratna for Savarkar and claimed the BJP was using his name for political gain. “Our position is that Shiv Sena has consistently demanded that Veer Savarkar should be awarded the Bharat Ratna. This was also in our manifesto, and every year when the Bharat Ratna is announced, we keep saying this, but it is ignored. What RSS has said today reflects the long-standing stance of our party, but the BJP only wants to use his name,” she told IANS.

“But they are using that just for their benefit, as their words and actions do not match,” Chaturvedi added.