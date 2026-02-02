WPL 2026: Backing from Mandhana has given me lots of confidence at RCB, says Bell

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Lauren Bell has emerged as the most economical force in this season’s Women’s Premier League (WPL), and has attributed her success in the competition to the backing from skipper Smriti Mandhana giving her lots of confidence.

Lauren has taken 12 wickets in eight games at an average of 15 and an economy rate of 5.63 with a strike-rate of 16. But the numbers also tell about the England pacer’s story of relentless accuracy – 116 dot balls, which is 13 more than nearest rival, Delhi Capitals all-rounder Marizanne Kapp.

“I think she knew me really well before I came here because I’ve obviously played with her more on a personal level and as a friend. Then out here, I’ve obviously got to know her as a captain and she’s been amazing. She’s been so clear and has really backed me, as well as giving me lots of confidence.

“So we work really well together and I think coming out here, knowing that I knew her and I knew my captain had obviously settled a few nerves. But we’ve got on and we tend to agree on all plans and everything she wants from me. So, it’s been pretty seamless,” Lauren told IANS in a select virtual interaction organised by RCB on Monday.

Bell’s bowling has undergone significant evolution since the 2023 Women’s Ashes, as she transitioned from an in-swing to an out-swing bowler – a change that came from reassessing her action – from being front-on bowler to now more side-on.

“I didn’t plan to change from an in-swinger to an out-swinger. But I just got finished from my first Ashes series in 2023. I sat down with my coach and my bowling coach at the time. We just chatted about how I could, like, progress as a bowler. Obviously, like, one of my goals is to be one of the best seamers in the world.

“We kind of just said, how can I do that? We basically said that there are three parts of fast bowling – there’s pace, bounce, and movement. My action didn’t provide the most pace and bounce that I could get out of like my physicality. So, I just tinkered with my action a bit and tried to get a bit more upright.

“In doing so, it led to changing the way I swung the ball. But hopefully in time, I’ll be able to do both again and it’s really exciting. But that was the main reason was to try and get a bit more pace, bounce, and I guess have an action that was a bit safer. So I wasn’t at high injury risk, which I think my old action may have been,” she elaborated.

The modifications have paid dividends for Lauren, who’s now being deployed by RCB to win phases, especially the powerplay and early middle overs. “It’s just nice and reassuring that if you swing the ball, you’re massively in the game. I think that’s one thing I’ve always done and always prided myself on was being able to move the ball off the straight seam.

“If you can do that, whatever format you’re playing, it’s going to be tricky to face as a batter. So, I guess that’s one of my strengths and it’s just good that it’s been coming off and I’ve been able to put in consistent performances for the team,” she said.

Unlike many modern cricketers who rely heavily on data and video analysis, Lauren said she maintains a straightforward approach to preparation. “I’m like a super simple cricketer, which you can probably tell by my plans out on the pitch. But I mean, I’ve played whoever you end up playing.

“I’ve already bowled at their opening batters twice this tournament, so I’ll know my plan. But I also know what my strengths are. A lot of the time, I just like to go to my strengths and do what I’m best at and hope that it matches up to who I’m playing.

“I’ll obviously have a little look at who it is and what line is the best way to get them out. But I think all in all, I’m very simple and I’ll just go in and make sure that I know what my strengths are and what my best chance of getting them out is and I guess go from there,” she elaborated.

RCB took a short break in Goa ahead of the title clash set to happen on Thursday and Lauren signed off by saying the side used the break to recharge mentally before shifting their focus to winning the trophy for the second time in Vadodara.

“As a team, we’re super close and we get on well. It’s just a bit of time to switch off, a change of scenery. Obviously, when you have a week between your last game and the final, you don’t want to be thinking about the final for a week because you’ll be exhausted by the time you get there.

“So it’s just a way to recharge your batteries, spend a bit of time together outside of a cricket environment and then we’re back now and we’ve got a few training sessions to really get ourselves ready.”