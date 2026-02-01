WPL 2026: Kapp picks three as disciplined Delhi Capitals restrict UP Warriorz to 122/8

Vadodara: Veteran pace bowling all-rounder Marizanne Kapp claimed three wickets as Delhi Capitals produced a disciplined bowling display to restrict UP Warriorz to 122/8 in their decisive 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL) clash at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi, on Sunday.

UPW’s innings never found momentum, with Shikha Pandey’s late cameo of 23 off 13 balls the only spark in an otherwise lacklustre effort. Simran Shaikh threatened to produce finishing fireworks with a brisk 22 before being dismissed, as DC picked wickets at regular intervals.

DC were relentless, with Kapp, Chinelle Henry and Sree Charani sharing seven wickets to choke the scoring rate and deny UPW any breathing space. UPW were left frustrated by their inability to stitch together meaningful stands, with their stop-start batting exposing them yet again in the competition. If DC cruises to chase down 123, they will enter the playoffs, with UPW and Mumbai Indians to be eliminated.

Chinelle Henry struck with the very first ball of the innings by trapping UP Warriorz skipper Meg Lanning lbw for a duck. Deepti Sharma and Charli Knott hit six boundaries between themselves, before an accurate Marizanne struck in her second over by removing Charli Knott with a short ball that cramped her for room and was caught behind.

Marizanne ended the power-play by foxing Deepti with a slower ball and have her caught at cover. UPW’s misery didn’t end there as Harleen Deol struggled to get going, and was trapped lbw by Charani, while Deandra Dottin was also dismissed via lbw by Marizanne on review.

Simran Shaikh tried to counterattack, cutting Kapp for four and later pulling Minnu Mani for back-to-back boundaries. But UPW’s slide continued when Minnu Mani’s yorker surprised Shipra Giri and was caught by cover, while Simran’s resistance ended when Chinelle had her caught at mid-off.

Asha Sobhana briefly lifted spirits with a slog-sweep six off Sneh Rana, but Charani removed her by having her hole out to long-on. Shikha Pandey provided late fireworks, cutting Chinelle for four and pulling and thumping Nandni Sharma for two boundaries to make 23 not out off 13 balls, as DC ensured they held the upper hand at the halfway stage.

Brief Scores: UP Warriorz 122/8 in 20 overs (Deepti Sharma 24, Simran Shaikh 22; Marizanne Kapp 3-30, Sree Charani 2-22) against Delhi Capitals