Wrong people advised Trump on India, says Mary Millben on ‘strained’ Delhi-Washington ties

Washington: African American singer Mary Millben has said that the relationship between the United States and India has weakened during President Donald Trump’s second term, blaming poor advice within the administration and calling for a genuine effort to rebuild trust with New Delhi.

Millben highlighted a significant difference between Trump’s first term and his present one, stating that the advisors from the earlier administration had a deeper appreciation for India, adding that “wrong people” advised Trump on matters relating to New Delhi.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Millben said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s recent visit to India was important personally for him, but did little to repair broader tensions in the bilateral relationship.

“To be very frank, as I always am, no, I don’t think the trip did anything to repair the relationship between the United States and India,” Millben said. “The Trump administration has not made any genuine steps to repair the relationship in that regard.”

Millben, who has frequently spoken publicly in support of India-US ties and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praised India’s leadership and hospitality during Rubio’s visit.

“I thought it was great to see the secretary in India,” she said. “I think this was his first time visiting the country.”

She said it was important for Rubio and his wife to experience “this beautiful country, this beautiful land, and the beautiful people”.

Millben also praised the Indian leadership for hosting Rubio during the trip.

“I thought the Prime Minister certainly was very gracious,” she said. “The leadership of India were very kind. India’s a kind people.”

Rubio travelled beyond New Delhi during the visit, including stops in different parts of India from Kolkata to Jaipur and a trip to Agra, something Millben said gave him a broader understanding of Indian culture and society.

At the same time, she argued that deeper political damage in the relationship could not be repaired through a single diplomatic visit.

“I think it’s going to take the next election cycle, if I were to be honest,” she said when asked how ties could improve.

Millben said leaders across the world were closely watching developments in US politics ahead of the next presidential election.

“Prime Minister Modi and leaders all across the world are certainly watching what is going to occur in November,” she said.

Calling India “our most important democratic partner”, Millben said rebuilding trust with New Delhi “should always be at the forefront” for American leaders.

She also praised the current US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, and said, “I certainly applaud Sergio, the US Ambassador currently to India, and I think he’s doing a great job with the capacity that he’s been given.”

Millben drew a sharp contrast between Trump’s first administration and his current term, saying advisors in the earlier administration better understood the importance of India and the Indian American community.

“The President also had the right people around him at that time who were advising him on what was necessary to keep a healthy relationship with India,” she said, referring to the “Howdy Modi” rally held in Texas during Trump’s first term.

“This administration 2.0, just to be very honest, has not had the right people,” she added. “He had the wrong people on the tariff policy as it relates to India.”

Millben also criticised the tone of rhetoric directed at immigrants and Indian Americans.

“I’ve been very, very disappointed, very disturbed by the way this administration has spoken so negatively about the Indian American community,” she said.

She said repairing ties would require a more respectful tone from Washington.

“There’s a way that you talk about policy with a sense of humanity that is absolutely who we are as Americans,” she said.

Millben said she hoped future American leaders would embrace diversity while maintaining border security.

“It’s my hope that we have candidates pursuing the Oval Office that have the sentiment of the Statue of Liberty,” she said, “that celebrate people coming from all over the world to be a part of the American culture, to experience the American dream.”

India and the United States have significantly expanded strategic cooperation over the past two decades across defence, technology, trade and the Indo-Pacific region. The two countries are also members of the Quad grouping alongside Japan and Australia.