Yadgir: Son ends life over atrocity case fear, father dies of heart attack

Yadgir (Karnataka): In a shocking incident reported from Yadgir district of Karnataka on Thursday, a young man died by suicide fearing arrest in an atrocity case, and his father, unable to bear the shock, died of a heart attack.

Yadgir (Karnataka), July 10 (IANS) In a shocking incident reported from Yadgir district of Karnataka on Thursday, a young man died by suicide fearing arrest in an atrocity case, and his father, unable to bear the shock, died of a heart attack.

The deceased have been identified as 22-year-old Mehaboob and his father, Syed, residents of Vadagera village in the district.

According to the police, Mehaboob had a quarrel with a Dalit family a week ago over a dispute regarding the pathway leading to his family’s agricultural land, which passed through the Dalit family’s farmland.

Following the altercation, the Dalit family had initially decided to file a police complaint against Mehaboob. However, village elders intervened, mediated between the two parties, and persuaded the Dalit family not to pursue legal action.

Despite this, a leader from a neighbouring village allegedly intervened and ensured that a police case was filed against Mehaboob and his father. Fearing arrest and legal consequences, Mehaboob hanged himself from a tree on his farmland on Wednesday.

His father, Syed, unable to cope with the shock of his son’s death, suffered a heart attack. He was rushed to Kalaburagi Jayadeva Hospital, where he died in the early hours of Thursday.

The family of the deceased claimed that they were being harassed by the accused Dalit family after the dispute surfaced.

Mehaboob’s mother had personally approached the village elders to resolve the issue, but her efforts went in vain.

She is now claiming that her son was hacked to death and did not die by suicide. The police have stated that they will investigate the matter from all angles. Preliminary investigations, however, indicate that Mehaboob died by suicide.

Vadagera police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Tension prevailed in the area as relatives and acquaintances gathered at Mehaboob’s residence, and many of them sought justice and action against the alleged harassers.



