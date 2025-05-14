Yakshagana Abhyasa Kendra UAE Launches Dubai Yakshotsava 2025 Invitation and Tickets, Marking a Decade of Cultural Stewardship

Dubai, UAE: Yakshagana Abhyasa Kendra UAE, the premier institution dedicated to the training and promotion of Yakshagana in the United Arab Emirates, commenced its grand decennial celebrations with the formal launch of the invitation and ticket release ceremony for Dubai Yakshotsava 2025. The event, held on May 11th, 2025, at the Banquet Hall of Hotel Fortune Plaza, Dubai, marks a significant milestone for the Kendra, highlighting its ten years of unwavering commitment to preserving and propagating the rich cultural heritage of Yakshagana within the Indian diaspora.

The evening commenced with a traditional prayer and the lighting of a ceremonial lamp, invoking a spiritual ambiance fitting for an evening dedicated to cultural celebration. Mr. Dinesh Shetty, esteemed Patron of the Kendra, delivered the welcome address, offering a poignant reflection on the organization’s decade-long journey, acknowledging its notable achievements, and outlining a compelling vision for future cultural engagement within the community. Mr. Shetty emphasized the importance of continued community support to ensure the resounding success of the upcoming Dubai Yakshotsava 2025.

Dubai Yakshotsava 2025 promises to be a captivating showcase of Yakshagana artistry, featuring two exclusive performances: “Yaksha Gayana Saurabha” and “Shivani Simhavahini.” The centerpiece of the festival will be “Shivani Simhavahini,” a widely celebrated Yakshagana Prasanga penned by the late Yaksha Brahma Agari Srinivas Bhagavatha, boasting an impressive record of over one lakh performances to date.

The event is being organized in close collaboration with the Yakshadhruva Patla Foundation Trust (UAE Unit). Mr. Satish Shetty, the Trust’s founder, will be leading the musical narrative through his acclaimed Yakshagana artistry, adding a layer of prestige and experience to the performance. The mythological play will feature a constellation of renowned artists, including Deviprasad Alva Talapady, Kavyashree Nayak Ajeru, and Krishnaprasad Rao Surathkal lending their talents to Bhagvathige. The musical ensemble will be further enriched by the rhythmic expertise of Chandrashekar Sarapadi, Savinaya Neliitheertha, Puttige Venkatesha Shastri, and Bhavanishankara Sharma on chende-maddale, while lead performers Subraya Holla Kasaragod and Arun Kotian will grace the stage with their acting prowess. The intricate makeup and costume design will be skillfully managed by Gangadhar D. Shettigar Kinnigoli, Nithin Kumpala, and Manoj Shettigar Haleangadi, adding to the overall visual spectacle.

Beyond the main performance, the festival will feature special attractions, including “Yaksha Gayana Saurabha,” a unique vocal presentation by three prominent Bhagavathas, and “Abbara Taala,” a traditional percussion performance that promises to electrify the audience. The program will also include a captivating cultural prelude performed by children and members of the Kendra, showcasing the dedication of the younger generation to preserving this art form.

The invitation and ticket release ceremony was graced by the presence of numerous eminent community leaders and dignitaries, who jointly unveiled the invitation cards and extended their heartfelt wishes for the success of the event. Among those in attendance were Sarvotham Shetty, President of Abu Dhabi Karnataka Sangha; Praveen Kumar Shetty Vakvadi, President of UAE Bunts and Karnataka NRI Forum; Deepak S.P., President of Billawas Dubai; Satish Poojary, President of Sharjah Karnataka Sangha; Sudhakar Rao Pejavar, prominent businessman and representative of Brahmin Samaj UAE; Varadaraj Shettigar, Vice President of Padmashali Samudaya Dubai; Ramananda Shetty, businessman representing 365 Enviro Dubai; Manoj Bangera, representative of Poladavar Yane Gatti Samaj Dubai; Sandesh Jain, Jain Milan Dubai; Supreeth Ganiga, Ganiga Samaj Dubai; Jasmitha Vivek, President of Theeya Samaj Dubai; Shodhan Prasad, film producer from SCENT Dubai; Sugandharaj Bekal, Margadeepa Cultural Committee; Mallikarjun Gowda, Veerashaiva Lingayat Samaj Dubai; Kiran Gowda, Okkaliga Sangha Dubai–UAE; Vishwanath Shetty, theatre director representing Gammath Kalavider Dubai; Sandeep Kotian, Biruver Kudla UAE; Vasu Kumar Shetty, Karnataka Sangha Dubai – Jayant Shetty, Manohar Hegde, Nagaraj Rao Udupi, Rashmikant Shetty, Prabhakar Suvarna, Arun Kumar, Amardeep Prabhakar, and representatives from various other UAE-based community organizations and business circles. All offered their full support and conveyed their best wishes for the grand success of Dubai Yakshotsava 2025.

Furthermore, the Patla Foundation Trust’s Mangalore (Adyar Garden) invitation was also released as part of its decennial celebration, with trust members emphasizing the crucial need for united community efforts to support underprivileged artists through their various initiatives.

The evening also served as an opportunity to honor veteran artists and media supporters who have contributed significantly to the preservation and promotion of Yakshagana. Among those recognized were Venkatesh Shastri Puttige, Bhavanishankar Sharma, and Jayanand Pakkala, who were present at the event and shared their reflections on the profound cultural significance of Yakshagana. Media representatives including Shri Vijay Kumar Shetty, Shri Divyesh Udyavar, Shri Vivek, Shri Sharath Saralaya, Shri Nagesh Saralaya, and others were also honored for their dedicated support.

The program concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks delivered by Girish Narayan, a senior member and performer of the Kendra. He expressed deep gratitude to all parents, students, volunteers, and well-wishers for their unwavering encouragement and invaluable contributions to Kendra’s success.

With this grand launch, Yakshagana Abhyasa Kendra UAE has solidified its position as a leading cultural beacon for the Indian diaspora in the Middle East, ensuring that the traditional performing art of Yakshagana continues to flourish and captivate audiences, even far from its native land. The upcoming Dubai Yakshotsava 2025 promises to be a spectacular testament to Kendra’s dedication to preserving and promoting this vibrant cultural heritage.