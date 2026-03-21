Yakshagana Stalwart Soorikumeru Govinda Bhat Dies at 88

Mangaluru: Soorikumeru Govinda Bhat, a highly esteemed Yakshagana artist and Dashavatari performer, passed away on Friday night at the age of 88. The veteran artist breathed his last at the residence of his eldest son in Thirthahalli. His death has prompted an outpouring of grief from the Yakshagana community, with Karnataka Yakshagana Academy President Dr. Tallur Shivaram Shetty and members of the academy expressing their profound sorrow.

A senior exponent of the Tenku Thittu Yakshagana style, Govinda Bhat had retired from active performance, spending his later years in quiet repose between Thirthahalli and his son’s home at Ajjibettu, near B.C. Road. He had been contending with age-related health issues and recently underwent treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru before returning to his residence.

Govinda Bhat’s illustrious career spanned more than 55 years, during which he performed with numerous troupes, including those based in Mulki, Kudlu, Surathkal, and Ira. He dedicated a significant portion of his career to the renowned Dharmasthala Mela.

Affectionately known as “Guru Govinda Bhat” amongst his peers, he initially garnered acclaim for his portrayal of female characters. He later distinguished himself through his remarkable versatility, mastering a diverse range of roles. His performances as Kaurava, Keechaka, Daksha, Shishupala, Indrajit, Bhishma, and Rakthabeeja were particularly celebrated. His powerful command of dialogue, expressive acting, and disciplined dance techniques solidified his reputation as an exceptional performer.

Beyond his accomplishments as an actor, Govinda Bhat also made valuable contributions as a writer, penning notable Yakshagana prasangas, including Manimekhale, Kanakarekhe, Kaveri Mahatme, Mooruvare Vajragalu, and Mahaveera Samrat Ashoka.

His immense contributions to the art form were recognized with several prestigious accolades, including the Central Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2016 and the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award.

Born on March 22, 1940, to Shankaranarayana Bhat and Lakshmi Amma, he received his education up to the 7th standard in Kodapadavu and Vittla. He married Savitri in 1966, who predeceased him during the COVID period. He is survived by his three sons and a wide circle of admirers and students.

In his condolence message, Dr. Tallur Shivaram Shetty stated that Govinda Bhat’s demise represents an irreplaceable loss to the Yakshagana field. He extended his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family and offered prayers for strength in their time of grief. The legacy of Soorikumeru Govinda Bhat will undoubtedly continue to inspire future generations of Yakshagana artists.