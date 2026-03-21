Dreams on Wheels Project Concludes After Traversing Over 6,000 Kilometers Across Karnataka

Mangalore: The “Dreams on Wheels” project, a state-wide educational campaign spearheaded by former journalist and educator Srinivasan Nandagopal, culminated on Friday with his arrival in Mangalore from Kushalnagar. The ambitious initiative saw Nandagopal traverse over 6,000 kilometers across the state, engaging with students in both urban and rural areas.

Nandagopal embarked on this journey on November 24th of the previous year, riding his Honda CB350 motorcycle. The project, described as a fusion of passion, pleasure, and purpose, focused on connecting with students, particularly those attending government schools in rural communities. Over the course of the campaign, he interacted with approximately 5,000 students.

The journey encompassed North, South, Coastal, and Central Karnataka, providing a comprehensive view of the state’s diverse educational landscape and its socio-cultural richness. Nandagopal emphasized that the project was more than just a travelogue; it was a mission to observe and understand the realities faced by students and educators in the state’s most remote areas. From the northern districts to the tribal regions in the south, the campaign sought to identify learning challenges, infrastructure deficits, and the pressing need for expanded career guidance.

Nandagopal shared key statistics from the journey, revealing that he covered a total distance of 6,493 kilometers across all 31 districts of Karnataka. He visited 46 schools and directly interacted with 4,876 students. His itinerary included stopovers in 9 cities, 10 towns, and 22 villages, with the entire journey spanning 42 days of riding.

During his interactions with students, Nandagopal concentrated on exam preparation techniques and career orientation for tenth-grade students. He also addressed questions and concerns related to their future educational and professional paths.

Looking ahead, Nandagopal stated that the completion of the journey marks only the beginning of his efforts. He plans to compile an observational report to be submitted to the Karnataka State Government. This report will explore potential avenues for improving support for under-exposed students in rural Karnataka, with the goal of equipping them with the skills and confidence necessary to overcome future challenges.

The “Dreams on Wheels” project was made possible through the contributions of individual well-wishers and the support of the Centre for Integrated Learning, an organization co-founded by Nandagopal and his wife, Sachitha Nandagopal. The organization is committed to innovative educational initiatives to support children and educators.