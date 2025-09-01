YCS Derebail Celebrates Konkani Manyatha Diwas with Cultural Fervour

Mangaluru: The Young Catholic Students (YCS) of Derebail Parish commemorated Konkani Manyatha Diwas on August 31, 2025, with a vibrant display of cultural pride and enthusiasm. The event, which showcased the community’s deep-rooted love and respect for the Konkani language and heritage, drew a significant number of attendees from across the parish.

The festivities commenced with a colorful procession, marking the formal inauguration of the celebrations. Rev. Fr. Joseph Martis, the esteemed Parish Priest, served as the Chief Guest, while Rev. Fr. Wilson Tauro, OCD, Assistant Parish Priest, Fr. Nelson Peris, Br. Augustine, PPC Vice-President, Mrs. Sheela D’Souza, and PPC Secretary Mr. Denzil Pinto were Guests of Honour. Escorted by YCS members and animators under traditional umbrellas, the dignitaries were greeted with the traditional “Paan-Pod Udhak” welcome.

The program highlighted the significance of the Konkani flag and featured a rendition of a song celebrating the language’s rich heritage, setting a tone of cultural reverence. A moment of silence was observed in solemn respect for the repose of the soul of Mr. Eric Ozario, a dedicated advocate for the Konkani language, acknowledging his invaluable contributions.

The formal inauguration of the program was symbolized by the breaking of a coconut, a traditional gesture representing purity and divine blessing.

Adding to the celebratory atmosphere, YCS members presented traditional Konkani Baila dances, infusing the event with energy and showcasing the community’s vibrant cultural traditions.

In his address to the gathering, Rev. Fr. Joseph Martis underscored the critical importance of preserving and promoting the Konkani language. He emphasized that the vitality of the language depends on its speakers and urged the youth and children to embrace the Konkani language in their daily lives with pride.

The YCS members further enriched the event with a performance of a melodious Mando, skillfully trained by Mr. Anil Patrao. The performance captured the emotional depth and lyrical beauty inherent in Konkani music.

Mr. Avinash D’Souza served as the program’s compere, expertly guiding the proceedings while highlighting the cultural significance and aesthetic appeal of the Konkani language.

The YCS animators, including Mr. Gladson Monteiro, Mr. Rohan Monis, Mr. Lenn Sequeira, Ms. Primal Furtado, and Mrs. Jonita Monteiro, were also present, contributing to the success of the event.

The celebration concluded with a heartfelt Vote of Thanks, marking the culmination of a meaningful and culturally enriching Konkani Manyatha Diwas.