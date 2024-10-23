Yemen’s Houthis claim missile attack on Israel

Sanaa: Yemen’s Houthi group said in a statement that it had launched a “hypersonic ballistic missile” towards Israel, and the attack was “successful.”

“We carried out a qualitative military operation targeting an Israeli military base east of the Jaffa area with a hypersonic ballistic missile, Palestine-2,” Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said via the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

“The missile succeeded in reaching the target, bypassing the American and Israeli interception systems,” he said, vowing continued military operations against Israel “until the Israeli aggression on Gaza and Lebanon stops.”

So far, the Israeli side has not commented on the Houthis claim.

Since November last year, the Houthi group has been conducting missile and drone attacks on what it said were “Israeli-linked” ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, as well as targets in Israel, to show solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.

The Houthis have escalated attacks since the end of September after Israel killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in an airstrike on a building in the southern suburb of Beirut.