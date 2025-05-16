Yenepoya Dental College Celebrates Annual Day and Installs New Student Council

Mangaluru: Yenepoya Dental College held its Annual Day and Student Council Installation ceremony on May 14th, 2025, at 10:00 am in the college auditorium. The event recognized academic excellence, sporting achievements, and dedicated service from staff, while also formally inducting the new Student Council.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Principal Dr. Laxmikanth Chatra, Dean Dr. Sham S Bhat, Dean of Student Affairs Dr. Maji Jose, Chief Guest Dr. Mithra N Hegde, and Guest of Honor Dr. Krishnaraj Upadhyaya. Dr. Sham S Bhat initiated the proceedings with a warm welcome address, followed by insightful speeches from Dr. Krishnaraj Upadhyaya and Dr. Mithra N Hegde.

The event highlighted the accomplishments of undergraduate students, with academic toppers from I, II, and III BDS being felicitated for their outstanding performance in the previous university examinations. Winners of various sports competitions were also recognized for their athletic prowess. In addition, the non-teaching staff of Yenepoya Dental College were acknowledged for their invaluable contributions to the institution.

A highlight of the event was the release of “Vaarnikah,” the student council magazine, showcasing the literary and creative talents of the student body. Dr. Laxmikanth Chatra delivered a Presidential address, emphasizing the importance of student leadership and academic excellence. Dr. Raksha Ballal concluded the first half of the program with a vote of thanks.

The installation ceremony of the new Student Council followed, with the incoming members of the core committee taking their places on the dais. Outgoing Secretary Mr. Ahmed Taha delivered the annual report, outlining the council’s achievements over the past year. The incoming members were formally inducted by Dr. Maji Jose, who administered the oath of office. Incoming President Ms. Aysha Munha then addressed the gathering, outlining her vision for the council’s future initiatives.

Appreciation scrolls were presented to the members of the outgoing council, acknowledging their dedication and service. The event was skillfully compered by student council members Ms. Vafeela and Ms. Aysha Ruhana. The ceremony marked a significant occasion in the academic calendar of Yenepoya Dental College, celebrating past achievements and looking forward to a year of continued growth and student leadership.