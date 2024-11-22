Yenepoya Hosts Awareness Session on Snake Ecology, Conservation, and Snakebite Solutions

Mangaluru: The National Service Scheme unit of Yenepoya Research Centre and Centre for Environmental Studies in association with Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) conducted an awareness session titled “The Snake Feeders: Ecology, Conservation and Snakebite Solutions” aligning with Mission Life, Government of India and United Nations Sustainable Developmental Goals (SDGs) emphasizing on Good Health and Well Being (SDG 3), Life on Land (SDG 15), Partnerships for the goals (SDG 17) to generate awareness among the healthcare and research fraternity regarding the ecology and conservation of reptiles and solutions for snakebite.

The program commenced with a welcome to the dignitaries by distribution of saplings followed by a guest lecture fromMr. Rithan Bopanna KG, Operations Manager, AgumbeRainforest Research Station (ARRS), Suralihalla, Agumbe. He spoke on the critical role played by the snakes’ native to the western ghats in sustaining the ecology of rainforests. He went on to explain the behaviour of the King Cobra in different aspects and how important it becomes for the breeders to take into account of the natural habitats, reproductive cycle and their courtship behaviour. He also emphasized the importance of protecting the ecosystem to maintain the balance of nature and also to conserve wild species of the native regions. Further, he clarified some of the misconceptions about snakes and shared effective solutions for snakebite management and emphasized essential safety measures to prevent such incidents. Overall, the session was interactive, engaging and informative which generated curiosity among the participants consisting of faculty and research scholars, MBBS, toxicology, forensic and environmental science students.

Dr Rekha P D, Director of Research and Development Cell addressed the gathering. Dr. Yashodhar P Bhandary, Professor and Deputy Director, Yenepoya Research Centre; Dr Ashwini S Shetty, NSS programme Co-ordinator, Professor and Director, Directorate of Extension & Outreach Activities; Dr Bhagya Sharma, Professor and Director, Centre for Environmental Studies; Dr. Kishore Kumar B, Professor and Head of Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicologyand Dr Asif Hameed, Programme Officer, NSS, YRC were present during the programme along with the NSS volunteers Joel, Deepika, Mayuri, Manvitha and Sreelakshmi.



