Yenepoya Naturopathy and Yogic Science College and Hospital Celebrates 7th Naturopathy Day

Mangaluru: The 7th Naturopathy Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the Yenepoya Naturopathy and Yogic Science College and Hospital, organized by the Department of Clinical Naturopathy. The event underscored the significance of naturopathy in promoting a natural and healthy lifestyle.

The celebration commenced with an invocation by Mohammad Fasi, a second-year Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (BNYS) student, setting a spiritual tone for the proceedings. The symbolic lighting of the lamp was performed by the esteemed chief guest, Dr. Pradeep Damodaran, Principal-In-Charge of Markaz Naturopathy and Yoga Medical College, Kozhikode, Kerala.

Dr. Padmashree, in her opening remarks, delivered a welcome address emphasizing the vital role of Naturopathy Day in fostering awareness about natural living and wellness practices. This was followed by a comprehensive report presented by Dr. Abhijna, Programme Coordinator, who highlighted a series of activities organized for the occasion. These included Health Awareness Camps in and around Mangalore, as well as engaging competitions such as reel-making, innovative herbal medicine, debates, and mime and skit presentations dedicated to the theme of naturopathy.

Following this, Dr. Rafida, another Programme Coordinator, announced the winners of the aforementioned competitions, celebrating the creativity and effort of participating students.

In his guest address, Dr. Pradeep Damodaran articulated the growing importance of naturopathy in today’s society and discussed the promising career opportunities available to naturopathy graduates. He encouraged attendees to leverage the knowledge acquired through their education to make significant contributions to health and wellness.

The program concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks by Dr. Vajrakshi, Programme Coordinator, who expressed sincere gratitude to the guests, participants, faculty, and students for their unwavering support and enthusiasm throughout the event.

The celebration not only commemorated Naturopathy Day but also fostered a spirit of community and collaboration among students and professionals dedicated to promoting holistic health practices.