Mangaluru International Airport Boosts Emergency Response with Valley Hydrants

Hydrants will improve Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighters (ARFF) response to emergencies

Two hydrant points fed by 25,000 liters capacity water tanks: automated 20HP pump to ensure water pressure

Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport on Wednesday has given a major boost to its emergency response system, with the commissioning of pressurized fire hydrant points along the steep valley side abutting the runway 06/24. This infrastructure will enable the Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) team to handle aviation emergencies in the valley in an adept manner.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) as part of its safety recommendations has mandated that the Airport set up the fire hydrant system in the valley. The ARFF team will now have access to these points. “Mangaluru Airport is focused on enabling a safe and seamless passenger experience. These hydrants shall further cut down the response time of ARFF in case of an emergency and enable the team to deal with it most efficiently,” the airport spokesperson said on this important step taken to further improve safety.

The Airport has further modernized the hydrant system by using a 280m Galvanized Iron (GI) pipeline down the slope, replacing the earlier PVC pipeline that was prone to breakage. The two hydrant points are in the middle of the valley slope and the other at the base of the valley slope abutting Adyapady Road. They are connected to a 25,000-litre water storage tank located behind the localizer in Runway End Safety Area 24 abutting the apron perimeter road.

A 20HP automated pump will help maintain the necessary 6 bar pressure at the hydrant points. This will ensure that there is no drop in end pressure even if multiple hoses are connected to either of the hydrants. “Commissioning the new firefighting system outside the airport boundary wall is a reaffirmation of the commitment given by the Airport to Civil Aviation Sector Regulator – DGCA as mandated by the agency,” the airport spokesperson added.