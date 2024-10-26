Yenepoya University Hosts Cardiac Awareness Program for High School Students

Mangaluru: The Department of Physiology at Yenepoya University organized an informative cardiac awareness program titled “Protect Your Heart” on October 24, 2024, at the Government Muslim Residential School in Assai. The event aimed to educate high school students about the importance of heart health and promote healthy lifestyle choices.

Under the leadership of Dr. Shobith Bangera, Professor and Head of the Department of Physiology, the program witnessed the participation of approximately 70 students. The session was facilitated by Mr. Anwar and Dr. Ahrsia V.F., who engaged the students in a comprehensive discussion covering essential topics such as pulse, blood pressure, hypertension, complications, and preventive measures. Emphasis was placed on the significant role that nutrition plays in maintaining cardiovascular health. To encourage the students to adopt healthier dietary practices, fresh fruits were distributed during the event.

Additionally, Dr. Nabeel Beeran, Dr. Shamaz CK, and Dr. Zoya conducted demonstrations on blood pressure recording, providing students with practical knowledge on monitoring their health.

The initiative received commendations from the educational staff, including Senior Maths Teacher Manjunath Bhat, who emphasized the program’s potential to inspire students towards healthier habits and a proactive approach to heart health. This event not only aimed at providing valuable information but also focused on empowering the next generation to prioritize their heart health as an integral part of their overall well-being.