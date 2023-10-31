YIASCM Holds 4th Graduation Day 2023

Mangaluru: The 4th Graduation Day 2023 of Yenepoya Institute of Arts, Science, Commerce & Management (YIASCM) was held on October 30 at the Yendurance Zone, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Deralakatte, Mangaluru.

Anupam Agarwal, IPS, DIGP & Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru City was the chief guest for the programme. Aditi Umesh, Director, Azaleos Biosciences Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru, Sandhya Mendonca, Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief, Raintree Media, Dr B H Sripathi Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) and Dr B T Nandish, Controller of Examinations, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) were the Guests of honour for the programme.

Dr Arun A. Bhagwath, Principal and Dean of the Faculty of Science, YIASCM, Dr Shareena P., Vice Principal and Dean, Faculty of Commerce and Management, Dr. Jeevan Raj, Vice Principal and Narayan Sukumar A, Vice Principal, Assistant Controller of Examinations Chaitra Shetty and Sindhu Sandesh, Heads of UG and PG Departments presided over the programme.

The college has consistently had very good academic results and this year was no exception. A total of 1069 students belonging to BBA, B. Com, BCA and B.Sc. programs were awarded their degrees.

The program commenced with a prayer by Mohammed Shakeel, III BBA (A & L) followed by the welcome address by Dr. Shareena P.

The chief guest Mr. Anupam Agarwal in his address told the graduates that they are at a crucial point in their lives, the future lies in their hands and it is up to them to create a beautiful life ahead. He cautioned them that many brilliant minds have ruined their lives. He advised them to learn to choose the right path and set out of their comfort zones. Success cannot be achieved easily so they should select any career of their choice and strive to enhance their abilities. He said that there are many ups and downs in life and they should never compare themselves to others. He also stressed to pay attention to both their monetary health and mental health.

Aditi Umesh in her address appreciated the hospitality of Yenepoya and motivated the students to identify their strengths, have a plan and follow their passion in life.

Sandhya Mendonca encouraged the graduates to read biographies and autobiographies as it will give them a direction and purpose in life. She added to have a plan, be disciplined and never be disheartened by failures in life. She also told them to build a strong support system so they can seek and give support to one another. She further added to find mentors as they will guide them all throughout their journey. She alerted the students not to get into any form of addiction and ruin their lives.

The graduates were presented with their certificates, as well as the various awards won over the years of study. The programme ended with the vote of thanks by Dr. Jeevan Raj followed by the national anthem.



