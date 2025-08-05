Yoga Camp Inaugurated at Sri Ramakrishna Math, Mangaluru, Promoting Holistic Well-being

Mangaluru: A two-week yoga camp, aimed at fostering healthy living through the ancient practice of yoga, was inaugurated at Sri Ramakrishna Math, Mangaluru, near Mangaladevi, on August 04, 2025. The auspicious event was graced by Swami Jitakamanandaji Maharaj, President of the Ashram, who imparted his blessings and highlighted the profound significance of yoga as a unique gift from India’s rich and venerable tradition.

In his inaugural address, Swami Jitakamanandaji Maharaj emphasized that true health transcends mere physical fitness, encompassing the harmonious integration of body, mind, and soul. He elucidated that achieving physical and mental peace, coupled with an acute awareness of one’s weaknesses, constitutes genuine well-being. This holistic approach involves the regulation of the body and mind, ethical conduct and purposeful work, the cultivation of discipline and the attainment of success, and ultimately, the unification of humanity with the natural world.

Sri. Delampady, a respected yoga practitioner, expounded on the crucial role of meditation within the broader framework of yoga. He referenced the teachings of Patanjali Rishi, who identified meditation as the seventh step of Ashtanga Yoga, underscoring its importance as an advanced practice. Sri. Delampady characterized meditation as the ultimate art of self-realization and a powerful tool for inner exploration. He explained that meditation involves a meticulous examination of one’s internal senses, fostering a continuous and uninterrupted flow of attention towards a single object or subject.

Furthermore, Sri. Delampady detailed the transformative benefits of meditation, asserting that it alleviates mental restlessness and cultivates a state of profound peace within the mind. Through consistent practice, the mind becomes purified, attaining a state of clarity and radiating with joy. Meditation facilitates deep focus on desired subjects, mitigating suffering and mental stress, thereby fostering a light, calm, and blissful state of mind. He concluded by emphasizing that meditation enhances both mental and spiritual strength.

The successful launch of the yoga camp was made possible through the collaborative efforts of Sri. Delampady, along with disciples Suma, Bharathi, Chandrahas Balya, Tukaram, and Prema.

The Ashram encourages individuals interested in participating in the yoga camp to contact the Ashram office for registration. The contact number is 0824-2414412. The camp promises to be an enriching experience, providing participants with the tools and knowledge to cultivate a healthier and more balanced lifestyle through the practice of yoga and meditation.