Young accountants key to nation-building, says President Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday stressed the accountability in nation-building and called upon the youth, especially accountants, to contribute to India’s transformation into a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Addressing the National Students’ Convocation of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India, President Murmu advised students to keep in mind that their responsibilities extend far beyond financial accounting.

“As cost accountants, you are uniquely positioned to contribute to India’s transformation into a Viksit Bharat by 2047,” she said, expressing confidence that the education imparted by ICMAI will enable them to become not only successful professionals but also nation-builders.

The President said that throughout history, accountants have enjoyed high esteem in society. The reason for that is that accounting and accountability are deeply connected.

“We value accountability; therefore, we attach special significance to accounting,” she said.

She also reflected upon the challenges in the modern era and said the world is facing the crisis of climate change. “Sustainability is no longer a slogan; it has become a necessity,” she said.

“Gone are the days when corporate organisations worked solely with the profit motive. Now, they have to keep the environmental costs in mind. And this is where cost and management accountants (CMAs), with their skills, can bring about a great change in the future of the planet,” she said.

President Murmu praised the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) for being a crucial player in making the Indian economy one of the strongest in the world today.

“It has played its role away from the limelight, but experts in economic and corporate history appreciate the significance of the inputs of cost and management accountants in our industrial growth,” she said.

The President said that the ICMAI has been a partner in the country’s progress as it provides highly valuable support to policymakers, to the Central and state governments, as well as to various organisations in developing cost-efficient strategies, systems and manuals.