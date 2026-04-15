Young Achiever of St. Aloysius Gonzaga School Excels Across Academics and Beyond

Mangalore: Seven-year-old Ranon Sion D’Costa, a Class II student at St. Aloysius Gonzaga School, has garnered significant national and international acclaim for his exceptional achievements in many disciplines. The prodigious son of Rohan Ivan D’Costa and Shalet Jane Pinto, Ranon has distinguished himself as a young leader in academics, competitive examinations, and extracurricular activities.

One of Ranon’s most notable accomplishments is his Gold Medal win at the World Maths Championship 2025. His proficiency in mathematics is further underscored by his consistent performance as a Class Topper in multiple Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) Olympiads, including Science, English, Mathematics, General Knowledge, and Computer Science.

Beyond mathematics, Ranon has demonstrated remarkable aptitude in language and spelling. In the Wiz Spell Bee competition, he achieved a National Rank of 47 and a State Rank of 15, securing his qualification for the national level for a subsequent competition.

Ranon’s extraordinary talent in Geography has earned him the title of “Geo-Genius” by the Child Dream Booster Hub Organization. On March 1, 2026, he achieved a record-breaking feat by identifying 197 shuffled country flags in just over three minutes. He also demonstrated exceptional memory and advanced spatial reasoning skills by naming 65 countries along with their capitals and accurately mapping them within the span of three minutes.

In addition to his academic and geographic prowess, Ranon is a nationally recognized chess player, holding a FIDE ID (558077995). He actively participates in national-level tournaments, exhibiting strategic thinking and disciplined gameplay. Ranon also cultivates his artistic talents through playing the piano.

Ranon Sion D’Costa’s journey serves as an inspiring example of dedication, multifaceted talent, and holistic development. His achievements are a source of pride for St. Aloysius Gonzaga School and the wider community. He is a young prodigy whose future achievements are highly anticipated.

The Principal and Staff of St. Aloysius Gonzaga School extend their congratulations to Ranon for his outstanding performance and wish him continued success in his future endeavors.