Young Author and Orator Reshel Fernandes to be Honored with National Icon Award

New Delhi: Reshel Bretny Fernandes, a young author and orator hailing from Mangalore, is set to receive the prestigious National Icon Award 2025, Season 9. The award recognizes Ms. Fernandes’ accomplishments at the international, national, and other levels, as well as her contributions to contemporary society through her published works.

The Bhartiya Yuva Welfare Association, New Delhi, in conjunction with the Ministry of Tourism Jammu and Kashmir and the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, along with the support of other ministries, has acknowledged Ms. Fernandes’ profound achievements. Her recognition stems from her demonstrated excellence in writing and public speaking, coupled with the significant impact of her four published books.

The award ceremony will take place on July 10th at the Pradhanmantri Sanghralaya in New Delhi. The event will be graced by the presence of distinguished guests, including Sri Ramanath Thakur, Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Development, Government of India; Sri Jagdambika Pal, former minister and chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee; and Sri Ramdas Athwale, a Minister in the Central Government of India.

Ms. Fernandes’ work has garnered appreciation at the highest levels of government, with her books having reached the offices of the Prime Minister, the President of India, the Speaker of India, and various other ministers. This recognition underscores the significance and impact of her literary contributions.