Young Author Ms.Reshel Bretny Fernandes’s Book on Good Governance Nominated for Prestigious Tagore Award

Mangalore: Young author Ms. Reshel Bretny Fernandes has achieved notable recognition as her book, “Surajya: Good Governance Wheel of Democracy,” has been nominated for the prestigious Tagore Kala and Sahitya Academy Award 2026. The book, a dedicated exploration of effective governance principles and their correlation with civic life, is a tribute to the late former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

“Surajya” has previously garnered commendation for its insightful analysis of governance. The nomination by the Tagore Kala and Sahitya Academy Award is expected to broaden the book’s reach, attracting significant media attention and introducing it to a wider readership.

The book meticulously delves into the core tenets of effective governance, examining their practical implementation and subsequent impact on the populace. It emphasizes transparency, accountability, and active public participation as critical components in shaping a representative and responsive democracy. “Surajya” dissects the mechanisms through which these principles can be integrated into the governing framework, fostering a more equitable society.

The foreword to “Surajya” was penned by Sri. Anil K Antony, National Secretary and National Spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi, added considerable weight to the publication. His involvement underscores the book’s significance within contemporary political discourse and highlights its relevance to current debates surrounding governance and democracy.

The nomination for the Tagore Kala and Sahitya Academy Award 2026 solidifies “Surajya’s” position as a significant contribution to the ongoing dialogue on good governance in the 21st century, marking a high point in Ms. Fernandes’s burgeoning literary career.