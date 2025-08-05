Young Author Reshel Bretny Fernandes Nominated for Patriot of India Award

New Delhi: Young author Reshel Bretny Fernandes has been nominated for the prestigious Patriot of India Award. The nomination recognizes Fernandes’ significant contribution to nation-building through her book, “Bharat at 2047: Role of Youth.”

Fernandes’ work explores the crucial role of young people in shaping the future of India. The Patriot of India Award, conferred by TRET (Tagore Research and Educational Training Organisation), New Delhi, under its digital initiative, aims to honor authors who have demonstrated exceptional accomplishments in nation-building through their literary contributions.

The award ceremony is scheduled to be held as part of the Independence Day celebrations.