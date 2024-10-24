Young Author Reshel Britney Fernandes Honored with Author of New Era Award

New Delhi: In a momentous recognition of her literary talents, young author Reshel Britney Fernandes has been awarded the prestigious Author of New Era Award by the Authors of India organization. The accolade was presented during a recent program held in New Delhi, celebrating her groundbreaking book, Bharat in 2047: A Role of Youth. Notably, Fernandes is the first young author to explore this significant theme, which addresses the pivotal role of youth in shaping India’s future.

Fernandes, whose contributions to the literary field have been recognized at various levels—from international to state—has made a mark with her perceptive insights and innovative approach. The award ceremony praised her exemplary efforts and the profound impact her work is likely to have on young readers and future generations.

Currently pursuing her studies at SDM Law College in Mangalore, Fernandes continues to balance her academic responsibilities with her passion for writing. Her award not only highlights her achievements but also emphasizes the importance of youth engagement in national discourse.

The Authors of India organization commended Fernandes for her creativity and dedication, reinforcing the belief that young voices are crucial in envisioning and articulating the aspirations of a nation. As she embarks on the next chapter of her literary career, Reshel Britney Fernandes stands as an inspiring figure for aspiring young authors across the country.



