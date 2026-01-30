Young Author Reshel Fernandes to be Awarded Bharat Bhushan 2025

Mangaluru: Author Reshel Bretny Fernandes, a distinguished writer and orator, has been selected to receive the prestigious Bharat Bhushan Award for the year 2025. The award ceremony is scheduled to take place in Bhopal during the month of February.

Ms. Fernandes is a prolific writer and an active member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), demonstrating strong youth leadership qualities. She has garnered international acclaim for her literary contributions and has been recognized with several awards before this signal honour.

Ms. Fernandes is the author of five books, among which “Bharat @2047: Role of Youth” and “Surajya: Good Governance Wheel of Democracy” stand out. The latter includes a foreword by Sri Anil K Antony, National Secretary and spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). These works reflect her deep understanding of Indian society, governance, and the pivotal role of youth in shaping the nation’s future. The Bharat Bhushan Award recognizes Ms. Fernandes’ significant contributions to literature and her insightful perspectives on contemporary Indian issues.