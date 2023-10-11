Young Indians to Organize ‘CYCLE RALLY’- a Ride for Entrepreneurship on 15 Oct

Young Indians to Organize ‘CYCLE RALLY’- a Ride for Entrepreneurship on 15 October 2023, a 12 km ride from Mangala Stadium. The rally will commence at 6:00 am beginning with a flagging off ceremony at the Mangala Stadium, Mangaluru followed by the closing ceremony at the same premises. The cycle rally is a 12km route from Mangala Stadium – Urwa Store – Bejai Kapikad Road – Bharath Mall – M G Road – City Point – Mahamaya Temple Road – Carstreet – Kudroli – Mannagudda – Urwa Market – Ladyhill – Mangala Stadium. All participants are asked to bring their own bikes and bottles.

Mangaluru: Young Indians (Yi) is a dynamic movement within the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), established in 2002 to empower India’s youth to shape the nation’s future. With over 6000+ direct members in 65 chapters and 30,000 YUVA student members, Yi comprises individuals aged 21 to 45, including entrepreneurs, professionals, and achievers from diverse backgrounds. Recognizing the pivotal role of India’s youth, Yi is dedicated to nurturing their leadership potential and fostering entrepreneurship. Yi’s mission is to empower the next generation of changemakers, instil leadership qualities, enhance the youth entrepreneurial ecosystem, and drive positive change in the nation. Yi operates on three pillars: Youth Leadership, Nation Building and Thought Leadership. Through these pillars, Yi is shaping a generation of informed and proactive individuals who will contribute to India’s progress for years to come.

In the vibrant coastal city of Mangalore, Young Indians (Yi) was founded in 2020 with 33 members. Led by Gaurav Hegde, Immediate Past Chairman of CII Mangaluru and Managing Director of G R Stone Specialities Pvt Ltd, Yi Mangalore emerged to harness the energy and talent of the city’s youth for meaningful societal contributions. A dedicated team shared Hegde’s passion for change and innovation, becoming the driving force behind Yi Mangalore’s creation. Under the leadership of Sameeksha Shetty as Chapter Chairperson and M. Athmika Amin as Chapter Co-Chairperson, Yi Mangaluru is a dynamic and forward-thinking chapter committed to unleashing the potential of Mangaluru’s youth and driving positive change in the region. The chapter boasts a diverse range of initiatives and an impressive lineup of stakeholders.

KEY STAKEHOLDERS :

1. Membership: Durgadas Shetty ensures the chapter’s membership remains strong and engaged, contributing to its growth and impact.

2. YUVA & Thalir: Shohan Shetty and Madhukar Kudva lead initiatives aimed at nurturing young talent and addressing educational and youth-oriented issues. Yi Mangaluru has forged meaningful partnerships with colleges, including Yenepoya Institute of Technology and NMAM Institute of Technology. They organized the Y20 Brainstorming Session, promoting youth involvement in policy discussions and featuring prominent speakers like Ullas Kamath. Panel discussions moderated by Sameeksha Shetty and Ashith Hegde included sustainability advocates and industry leaders discussing important topics.

3. Rural Initiative: Eshwar Shetty leads Yi Mangaluru’s efforts to extend its positive impact into rural communities, contributing to their development.

Key Initiatives by Yi Mangaluru:

Masoom (Child Safety is led by Mrs Salome Lobo Pereira, this initiative focuses on raising awareness and preventing child sexual abuse. They conducted a significant awareness session at Spandana Trust on April 22, 2023, emphasizing child safety and safe mobile usage for teenagers. Under Mr Sharan Shetty’s leadership, this vertical initiative enhances road safety and promotes tourism in the region. Chota Cop conducted impactful road safety sessions at several schools in early 2023, equipping young minds with essential road safety knowledge. Mrs Sameeksha Shetty is actively involved in healthcare and improving accessibility for the community. Aajeeth Kumar leads initiatives to address climate change by advocating for sustainability. Yi Mangaluru organized a significant event on June 2, 2023, in celebration of World Environment Day, focusing on sustainable waste management. Ms M. Athmika Amin fosters entrepreneurship and innovation among Mangaluru’s youth.

They hosted a session featuring Saurabh Mukherjea from Marcellus Investments, discussing India’s economic growth on February 10, 2023. Arjun D’Souza guides the Yi Learning Vertical, which delivers high-quality interactive sessions. Their Financial Literacy Talk at Lourdes Central School was aimed to empower individuals to make informed financial decisions. Mrs Ashrika Amin leads branding efforts to create awareness and establish a strong presence for Yi Mangaluru’s impactful initiatives through innovative media campaigns.

Yi Mangaluru’s journey reflects the commitment of young professionals to make a difference in their community and foster a culture of positive change in the region. These initiatives collectively demonstrate Yi Mangaluru’s commitment to various critical domains, including child safety, road safety, healthcare, climate change, entrepreneurship, education, and community awareness.

ENTREPRENEURSHIP MONTH:

One of the key initiatives of Young Indians Mangaluru is Entrepreneurship and Innovation. The focus is on fostering entrepreneurship and innovation among Mangaluru’s youth, thereby driving economic growth and job creation. The Yi Entrepreneurship team nationally is observing Sept 15th – Oct 15th as the month of Entrepreneurship. Common programs at the chapter level are being conducted, which will conclude with a regional fest post Oct 15th. This Fest is being branded as “Jai Ho” – Celebrating the Spirit of Entrepreneurship.

Yi Mangaluru successfully conducted “Budding Business Leaders – Rs.500 Challenge” contest in its Thalir school Lourdes Central School on 10-10-2023. The contest had about 190 enthusiastic students participating and pitching their ideas to the panellists. Each team was asked to come up with an idea to utilise Rs 500 and come up with a business plan to generate profits. Yi Mangalore members Mrs. Sharon D’souza, Masoom Chair Mrs. Salome Lobo, IPC Ashith Hegde, Founding Chair. Dikshith Rai, Road Safety Chair Sharan Shetty, Climate Change Chair .Aajeeth Kumar and Entrepreneurship Chair & Yi Co-chair Ms. M Athmika Amin actively participated and were crucial to make this event a grand success.

A series of video interviews with Local Entrepreneurs was published on social media to ensure the visibility for these entrepreneurs of our region and stress on the importance of hard work leading to more successful people in our region.

“Ode To Entrepreneurship,” an art contest that celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit of our city through various art forms such as Rangoli, Sand Art, Street Play, Graffiti was conducted. Students of Thalir schools and Yuva colleges were asked to let their creativity shine to capture the essence of entrepreneurship in our local community.

A Design thinking Workshop will be organised on 14th October 2023, conducted by CodeCraft Technologies in collaboration with Young Indians Mangaluru at VertexOne Managed Workspace. The workshop will be taken up by Ishraq Rehman, Manoj R, Shradha Agarwal and Surbhi Rani from CodeCraft Technologies.

Under entrepreneurial interaction ‘Saahas’ is being organised on 13-10-2023 where CA Anantesh V Prabhu, Convenor – Agri & Food Processing panel CII Mangaluru and managing partner Aruna Industries will speak about the Food Industry and the growing challenges. On 16-10-2023, Mr Vincent Cutinho, the man behind Ideal Chicken and Director at Provit Foods visited A J College of Management will be sharing his journey stressing on the obstacles he faced and how he overcame them which led to him being successful resulting in tremendous growth for his company.

As a part of the programs, one such event being requested is a Cycle rally with an Entrepreneurship pledge. As a part of the Entrepreneurship event, Yi is organising a Cycle Rally in the City of Mangaluru on the 15th of October 2023. The rally will commence at 6:00 am beginning with a flagging off ceremony at the Mangala Stadium, Mangaluru followed by the closing ceremony at the same premises. The cycle rally is a 12km route from Mangala Stadium – Urwa Store – Bejai Kapikad Road – Bharath Mall – M G Road – City Point – Mahamaya Temple Road – Carstreet – Kudroli – Mannagudda – Urwa Market – Ladyhill – Mangala Stadium. All participants are asked to bring their own bikes and bottles.

This awareness campaign benefits the society at large, especially the young and budding entrepreneurs of Mangaluru. The idea is to encourage the youth to look at our beautiful City as a hub for growth and prevent brain drain by making them aware of the opportunities in our city

Members present for the Press Meet held at <Mangaluru Press Club were :Mrs. Sameeksha Shetty – Chair – YI Mangaluu; Ms. M. Athmika Amin – Co Chair – YI Mangaluru; Sharan Shetty – Chair, Road safety and sustainable tourism, YI Mangaluru; Madhukar Kudva – Co Chair, YUVA and Thalir, YI Mangaluru and Aajeeth Kumar – Chair, Climate Change, YI Mangaluru

FOR MORE DETAILS CALL/WHATSAPP : 7019967945; Email : yi.mangaluru@cii.in